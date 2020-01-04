Boys basketball scores, 1/4
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/4

Boys basketball

SATURDAY'S AREA GAMES

Aquinas at Guardian Angels CC

Auburn vs. Mound City, Mo.

Bishop Neumann at Lourdes CC

Cedar Bluffs at Dorchester

Centennial at Heartland

East Butler at David City

Falls City at Benton, Mo.

Falls City SH at Bishop LeBlond, Mo.

Freeman at Southern

Hanover, Kan. at Diller-Odell

Kearney at Fremont

Lincoln Southwest at Norfolk

Pawnee City at Friend

Raymond Central at North Bend Central

Sandy Creek at Centura

Tri County at Johnson County Central

Waverly at Omaha Gross

