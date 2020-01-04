Boys basketball scores, 1/4

Boys basketball
SATURDAY'S AREA GAMES
Aquinas at Guardian Angels CC
Auburn vs. Mound City, Mo.
Bishop Neumann at Lourdes CC
Cedar Bluffs at Dorchester
Centennial at Heartland
East Butler at David City
Falls City at Benton, Mo.
You have free articles remaining.
Falls City SH at Bishop LeBlond, Mo.
Freeman at Southern
Hanover, Kan. at Diller-Odell
Kearney at Fremont
Lincoln Southwest at Norfolk
Pawnee City at Friend
Raymond Central at North Bend Central
Sandy Creek at Centura
Tri County at Johnson County Central
Waverly at Omaha Gross