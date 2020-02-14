Boys basketball scores, 2/14
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln Northeast 43

Lincoln Pius X 73, Fremont 47  

Lincoln North Star 72, Kearney 67, OT

Lincoln Southeast 71, Lincoln High 52 

Lincoln East 57, Lincoln Southwest 56

Mount Michael 66, Lincoln Lutheran 47 

AREA SCHOOLS

BDS 61, High Plains 17

Beatrice 74, Northwest 48

Boys Town 69, Lourdes CC 36

Bishop Neumann 58, Archbishop Bergan 40 

Centennial 44, Louisville 35 

Conestoga 79, Syracuse 60 

Crete 52, Aurora 45

Wilber-Clatonia 38, David City 34  

Deshler 46, Blue Hill 23

Diller-Odell 69, Friend 37

East Butler at Clarkson/Leigh

Cross County 48, Exeter-Milligan 39, OT 

Fairbury 43, Schuyler 34 

Johnson-Brock 56, HTRS 46

McCool Junction 62, Dorchester 39

Millard North 70, Bellevue West 60

Grand Island 73, Norfolk 45  

Raymond Central at Fort Calhoun

Sandy Creek 38, Milford 37

Silver Lake 65, Meridian 23 

Southern at Thayer Central

Superior 50, Lawrence-Nelson 35

Sutton 62, Fillmore Central 22 

Tri County 71, Sterling 37

Waverly at Plattsmouth

York 44, Seward 43

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley-Litchfield 60, Anselmo-Merna 43

Axtell 83, Southwest 20

Bertrand 55, Arapahoe 37

BRLD 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42

Broken Bow 47, Cozad 44

Columbus 70, Blair 50

Cody-Kilgore 45, Sandhills/Thedford 30

Creighton 68, Plainview 44

Elm Creek 64, Amherst 59

Giltner 45, Hampton 29

Gothenburg 69, Ainsworth 49

Howells-Dodge 66, Wakefield 62

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 92, Summerland 38

Medicine Valley 56, Brady 53

Mullen 75, Hyannis 50

Neligh-Oakdale 61, CWC 39

North Platte 70, Gering 47

Oakland-Craig 63, West Point-Beemer 44

Omaha Benson 74, Elkhorn South 67

Omaha Burke 74, Omaha Bryan 63

Omaha Central 108, Omaha Northwest 73

Omaha Nation 76, Emerson-Hubbard 45

Papillion-La Vista 65, Millard West 57

Papillion-La Vista South 73, Bellevue East 60

Platteview 56, DC West 51

Randolph 55, Crofton 39

Sandhills/Thedford 54, Cody-Kilgore 48

Shelby-Rising City 80, Osceola 35

Shelton 42, Harvard 30

Sioux County 73, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 45

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70, Overton 57

Wauneta-Palisade 65, Maywood-Hayes Center 55

Wayne 51, Arlington 39

Weeping Water 60, Cornerstone Christian 37

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

