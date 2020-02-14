Boys basketball scores, 2/14

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln Northeast 43
Lincoln Pius X 73, Fremont 47
Lincoln North Star 72, Kearney 67, OT
Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln Northeast 43
Lincoln Southeast 71, Lincoln High 52
Lincoln East 57, Lincoln Southwest 56
Mount Michael 66, Lincoln Lutheran 47
AREA SCHOOLS
BDS 61, High Plains 17
Beatrice 74, Northwest 48
Boys Town 69, Lourdes CC 36
Bishop Neumann 58, Archbishop Bergan 40
Centennial 44, Louisville 35
Conestoga 79, Syracuse 60
Crete 52, Aurora 45
Wilber-Clatonia 38, David City 34
Deshler 46, Blue Hill 23
Diller-Odell 69, Friend 37
East Butler at Clarkson/Leigh
Cross County 48, Exeter-Milligan 39, OT
Fairbury 43, Schuyler 34
Johnson-Brock 56, HTRS 46
McCool Junction 62, Dorchester 39
Millard North 70, Bellevue West 60
Grand Island 73, Norfolk 45
Raymond Central at Fort Calhoun
Sandy Creek 38, Milford 37
Silver Lake 65, Meridian 23
Southern at Thayer Central
Superior 50, Lawrence-Nelson 35
Sutton 62, Fillmore Central 22
Tri County 71, Sterling 37
Waverly at Plattsmouth
You have free articles remaining.
York 44, Seward 43
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley-Litchfield 60, Anselmo-Merna 43
Axtell 83, Southwest 20
Bertrand 55, Arapahoe 37
BRLD 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42
Broken Bow 47, Cozad 44
Columbus 70, Blair 50
Cody-Kilgore 45, Sandhills/Thedford 30
Creighton 68, Plainview 44
Elm Creek 64, Amherst 59
Giltner 45, Hampton 29
Gothenburg 69, Ainsworth 49
Howells-Dodge 66, Wakefield 62
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 92, Summerland 38
Medicine Valley 56, Brady 53
Millard North 70, Bellevue West 60
Mullen 75, Hyannis 50
Neligh-Oakdale 61, CWC 39
North Platte 70, Gering 47
Oakland-Craig 63, West Point-Beemer 44
Omaha Benson 74, Elkhorn South 67
Omaha Burke 74, Omaha Bryan 63
Omaha Central 108, Omaha Northwest 73
Omaha Nation 76, Emerson-Hubbard 45
Papillion-La Vista 65, Millard West 57
Papillion-La Vista South 73, Bellevue East 60
Platteview 56, DC West 51
Randolph 55, Crofton 39
Sandhills/Thedford 54, Cody-Kilgore 48
Shelby-Rising City 80, Osceola 35
Shelton 42, Harvard 30
Sioux County 73, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 45
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70, Overton 57
Wauneta-Palisade 65, Maywood-Hayes Center 55
Wayne 51, Arlington 39
Weeping Water 60, Cornerstone Christian 37