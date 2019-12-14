Boys basketball scores, 12/14
Boys basketball scores, 12/14

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elba vs. College View

Elkhorn South at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln East at Omaha Northwest

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Milford 40

Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Burke

Lincoln Southwest 63, Aurora 55

Omaha Benson 65, Lincoln Southeast 64, OT

Omaha Central at Lincoln High

Sutton at Lincoln Christian

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas 42, Archbishop Bergan 27

Ashland-Greenwood 57, Louisville 36

Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock

BDS at Lawrence-Nelson

David City at Fillmore Central

Fairbury at Thayer Central

Freeman 50, Conestoga 35

Malcolm at Cross County

Mount Michael 51, Beatrice 46, OT

Norris 65, Blair 30

Omaha Bryan 103, Fremont 102

Omaha South at Grand Island

Pawnee City at Johnson County Central

Sandy Creek at Friend

Seward at Northwest

Southern at Deshler

Sterling 79, Sidney 37

Superior at Wilber-Clatonia

Syracuse at Raymond Central

Tri County at Centennial

Wahoo 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40

York at Lexington

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 53, Winnebago 22

Arcadia-Loup City 54, Central Valley 52

Axtell 52, Harvard 41

Columbus 68, Gering 52

Creighton Prep 60, Papillion-La Vista 49

Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Kenesaw 18

Fillmore Central 58, David City 44

Hastings 69, Alliance 51

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Blue Hill 38

Heartland 68, Hampton 14

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Randolph 50

Omaha Concordia 53, Douglas County West 48

Omaha Westside 65, Papillion-La Vista South 58

Pierce 50, Hartington-Newcastle 47

Sandy Creek 57, Friend 24

Schuyler 38, Plattsmouth 32

Southern Valley 67, Overton 43

Wallace 80, Eustis-Farnam 67

Wilber-Clatonia 52, Superior 41

Cattle Trail Invitational

7th: Southwest 45, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 35

5th: Medicine Valley 39, Arapahoe 28

3rd: Wauneta-Palisade 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 51

Gillete Tournament

Scottsbluff 62, Rapid City Central, S.D. 49

Goodland Tournament

7th: McCook 76, Burlington, Colo. 45

High school boys basketball logo 2014
