Boys basketball scores, 12/14

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elba vs. College View
Elkhorn South at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln East at Omaha Northwest
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Milford 40
Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Burke
Lincoln Southwest 63, Aurora 55
Omaha Benson 65, Lincoln Southeast 64, OT
Omaha Central at Lincoln High
Sutton at Lincoln Christian
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas 42, Archbishop Bergan 27
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Louisville 36
Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock
BDS at Lawrence-Nelson
David City at Fillmore Central
Fairbury at Thayer Central
Freeman 50, Conestoga 35
Malcolm at Cross County
Mount Michael 51, Beatrice 46, OT
Norris 65, Blair 30
Omaha Bryan 103, Fremont 102
Omaha South at Grand Island
Pawnee City at Johnson County Central
Sandy Creek at Friend
Seward at Northwest
Southern at Deshler
Sterling 79, Sidney 37
Superior at Wilber-Clatonia
Syracuse at Raymond Central
Tri County at Centennial
Wahoo 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40
York at Lexington
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 53, Winnebago 22
Arcadia-Loup City 54, Central Valley 52
Axtell 52, Harvard 41
Columbus 68, Gering 52
Creighton Prep 60, Papillion-La Vista 49
Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Kenesaw 18
Fillmore Central 58, David City 44
Hastings 69, Alliance 51
Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Blue Hill 38
Heartland 68, Hampton 14
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Randolph 50
Omaha Concordia 53, Douglas County West 48
Omaha Westside 65, Papillion-La Vista South 58
Pierce 50, Hartington-Newcastle 47
Sandy Creek 57, Friend 24
Schuyler 38, Plattsmouth 32
Southern Valley 67, Overton 43
Wallace 80, Eustis-Farnam 67
Wilber-Clatonia 52, Superior 41
Cattle Trail Invitational
7th: Southwest 45, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 35
5th: Medicine Valley 39, Arapahoe 28
3rd: Wauneta-Palisade 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 51
Gillete Tournament
Scottsbluff 62, Rapid City Central, S.D. 49
Goodland Tournament
7th: McCook 76, Burlington, Colo. 45