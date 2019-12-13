Boys basketball scores, 12/13
Boys basketball scores, 12/13

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 78, Lincoln Northeast 70, OT

Kearney at Lincoln East

Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Pius X 51, Lincoln Southeast 43

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 55, Elmwood-Murdock 28

BDS at Dorchester

Cross County 66, Meridian 15

Diller-Odell 38, Sterling 35

Exeter-Milligan at Heartland

Falls City at Johnson-Brock

Fillmore Central at St. Paul

Friend at Falls City SH

Grand Island 61, Fremont 48

Lourdes CC 59, HTRS 24

Mead at Palmyra

Milford at Fairbury

McCool Junction at High Plains

Nebraska City at Plattsmouth

Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann

Norris at Elkhorn

Northwest 58, Crete 48

Southern at Tri County

Thayer Central 54, Red Cloud 17

Wahoo 66, Wayne 59

Waverly 53, Blair 30

Yutan 46, Freeman 20

OTHER SCHOOLS

Millard North 81, Omaha Burke 62

