Boys basketball scores, 2/11
Boys basketball scores, 2/11

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Boys Town 61, Parkview Christian 42

Lincoln Lutheran 46, Archbishop Bergan 43

Lincoln Pius X 62, Elkhorn 43

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 66, Syracuse 33

Bishop Neumann 58, Yutan 49

Blair at Nebraska City

Columbus Scotu at Wahoo

Crete at York

Cross County 58, East Butler 34

Deshler 88, Heartland 72

Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson County Central

Falls City 66, Conestoga 56

Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Diller-Odell 17

Friend at Johnson-Brock

Hampton at Dorchester

Humphrey SF at Aquinas

Lewiston at Southern

Louisville at Raymond Central

Lourdes CC at Brownell Talbot

McCool Junction 62, Exeter-Milligan 48

Omaha Westside 81, Kearney 69

Sandy Creek 49, Fillmore Central 41

Seward at Fairbury

Thayer Central at Doniphan-Trumbull

Tri County at HTRS

Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton

OTHER SCHOOLS

Allen 61, Winside 18

Crofton 62, McCook Central/Montrose, S.D. 59

Gretna 60, Omaha North 33

Franklin 62, Kensington- Thunder Ridge, Kan., 52

Hartington-Newcastle 71, Wausa 41

Hastings 45, Adams Central 42

Millard North 61, Papillion-La Vista South 56

Mount Michael Benedictine 66, Omaha Concordia 40

Norfolk Catholic 67, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 66

North Central 68, Colome, S.D. 22

Omaha Roncalli 70, Bennington 60

Overton 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 33

Papillion-LaVista 60, Omaha Burke 39

Sioux County 39, Crawford 21

Southern Valley 53, Gibbon 37

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Twin Loup 26

