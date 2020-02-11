Boys basketball scores, 2/11

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Boys Town 61, Parkview Christian 42
Lincoln Lutheran 46, Archbishop Bergan 43
Lincoln Pius X 62, Elkhorn 43
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 66, Syracuse 33
Bishop Neumann 58, Yutan 49
Blair at Nebraska City
Columbus Scotu at Wahoo
Crete at York
Cross County 58, East Butler 34
Deshler 88, Heartland 72
Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson County Central
Falls City 66, Conestoga 56
Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Diller-Odell 17
Friend at Johnson-Brock
Hampton at Dorchester
Humphrey SF at Aquinas
Lewiston at Southern
Louisville at Raymond Central
Lourdes CC at Brownell Talbot
McCool Junction 62, Exeter-Milligan 48
Omaha Westside 81, Kearney 69
Sandy Creek 49, Fillmore Central 41
Seward at Fairbury
Thayer Central at Doniphan-Trumbull
Tri County at HTRS
Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton
OTHER SCHOOLS
Allen 61, Winside 18
Crofton 62, McCook Central/Montrose, S.D. 59
Gretna 60, Omaha North 33
Franklin 62, Kensington- Thunder Ridge, Kan., 52
Hartington-Newcastle 71, Wausa 41
Hastings 45, Adams Central 42
Millard North 61, Papillion-La Vista South 56
Mount Michael Benedictine 66, Omaha Concordia 40
Norfolk Catholic 67, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 66
North Central 68, Colome, S.D. 22
Omaha Roncalli 70, Bennington 60
Overton 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 33
Papillion-LaVista 60, Omaha Burke 39
Sioux County 39, Crawford 21
Southern Valley 53, Gibbon 37
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Twin Loup 26