Boys basketball scores, 12/7

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 65, Freeman 54
EARLY BIRD CLASSIC
1st: Lincoln North Star 65, Kearney 54
3rd: Papillion-La Vista 64, Bellevue East 46
EARLY BIRD CLASSIC
3rd: Lincoln East 68, Norfolk 59
1st: Lincoln Southeast 58, Elkhorn South 45
EARLY BIRD CLASSIC
1st: Lincoln Pius X 61, Millard West 53
3rd: Creighton Prep 66, Lincoln Southwest 54
TOURNAMENT
1st: Bellevue West 69, Omaha Westside 62
3rd: Lincoln Northeast 92, Fremont 54
TOURNAMENT
1st: Millard North 79, Papillion-LV South 63
3rd: Grand Island 70, Lincoln High 58
GICC TOURNAMENT
1st: Grand Island CC 78, Norfolk Catholic 39
3rd: Lincoln Lutheran 57, Omaha Gross 31
LOURDES CC TOURNAMENT
1st: Yutan 70, Parkview Christian 26
3rd: Lourdes CC 50, Elmwood-Murdock 46
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas 52, Shelby-Rising City 32
Ashland-Greenwood 58, Arlington 44
Auburn 83, Malcolm 42
BDS 48, East Butler 36
Bishop Neumann 51, Hastings SC 17
Centennial 70, Nebraska Christian 32
Fairbury 60, Fillmore Central 42
Fort Calhoun 67, Syracuse 19
McCool Junction 73, Hampton 26
Milford 54, Raymond Central 34
Nebraska Lutheran 75, Meridian 16
North Bend Central 64, Seward 35
Norris 48, Northwest 26
Republic Co., Kan. 58, Superior 41
Sandy Creek 41, David City 34
Sterling 51, Thayer Central 49, OT
Tri County 60, Lawrence-Nelson 30
Waverly 40, Elkhorn 33
Weeping Water 52, HTRS 48
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 60, Gordon-Rushville 56
Amherst 64, South Loup 39
BRLD 65, Homer 28
Bayard 56, Leyton 32
Bridgeport 72, Crawford 18
Central City 42, Ord 34
Central Valley 64, Stuart 38
Centura 47, Wood River 28
Columbus 92, South Sioux City 67
Columbus Lakeview 60, Boone Central 27
DC West 50, Archbishop Bergan 42
Gretna 67, Millard South 54
Hay Springs 48, Arthur County 40
Humphrey SF 75, Heartland Lutheran 25
Humphrey/LHF 67, Battle Creek 49
Kearney Catholic 60, Holdrege 39
Logan View-SS 47, Twin River 30
Loomis 80, S-E-M 45
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Guardian Angels CC 57, OT
Maxwell 52, Creek Valley 24
Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Southwest 44
Mount Michael 76, Plattsmouth 37
Omaha Central 69, Omaha Burke 57
Omaha North 55, Omaha South 54
Osmond 71, Hartington-Newcastle 59
Ralston 59, Blair 50
Scottsbluff 66, Alliance 50
Shelton 48, Franklin 22
St. Paul 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 46
Stanton 40, Tekamah-Herman 37