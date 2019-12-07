Boys basketball scores, 12/7
  Updated
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 65, Freeman 54

EARLY BIRD CLASSIC

1st: Lincoln North Star 65, Kearney 54

3rd: Papillion-La Vista 64, Bellevue East 46

EARLY BIRD CLASSIC

3rd: Lincoln East 68, Norfolk 59

1st: Lincoln Southeast 58, Elkhorn South 45

EARLY BIRD CLASSIC

1st: Lincoln Pius X 61, Millard West 53

3rd: Creighton Prep 66, Lincoln Southwest 54

TOURNAMENT

1st: Bellevue West 69, Omaha Westside 62

3rd: Lincoln Northeast 92, Fremont 54

TOURNAMENT

1st: Millard North 79, Papillion-LV South 63

3rd: Grand Island 70, Lincoln High 58

GICC TOURNAMENT

1st: Grand Island CC 78, Norfolk Catholic 39

3rd: Lincoln Lutheran 57, Omaha Gross 31

LOURDES CC TOURNAMENT

1st: Yutan 70, Parkview Christian 26

3rd: Lourdes CC 50, Elmwood-Murdock 46

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas 52, Shelby-Rising City 32

Ashland-Greenwood 58, Arlington 44 

Auburn 83, Malcolm 42

BDS 48, East Butler 36

Bishop Neumann 51, Hastings SC 17

Centennial 70, Nebraska Christian 32

Fairbury 60, Fillmore Central 42

Fort Calhoun 67, Syracuse 19

McCool Junction 73, Hampton 26

Milford 54, Raymond Central 34

Nebraska Lutheran 75, Meridian 16

North Bend Central 64, Seward 35

Norris 48, Northwest 26

Republic Co., Kan. 58, Superior 41

Sandy Creek 41, David City 34

Sterling 51, Thayer Central 49, OT

Tri County 60, Lawrence-Nelson 30

Waverly 40, Elkhorn 33

Weeping Water 52, HTRS 48

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 60, Gordon-Rushville 56

Amherst 64, South Loup 39

BRLD 65, Homer 28

Bayard 56, Leyton 32

Bridgeport 72, Crawford 18

Central City 42, Ord 34

Central Valley 64, Stuart 38

Centura 47, Wood River 28

Columbus 92, South Sioux City 67

Columbus Lakeview 60, Boone Central 27

DC West 50, Archbishop Bergan 42

Gretna 67, Millard South 54

Hay Springs 48, Arthur County 40

Humphrey SF 75, Heartland Lutheran 25

Humphrey/LHF 67, Battle Creek 49

Kearney Catholic 60, Holdrege 39

Logan View-SS 47, Twin River 30

Loomis 80, S-E-M 45

Lutheran High Northeast 66, Guardian Angels CC 57, OT

Maxwell 52, Creek Valley 24

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Southwest 44

Mount Michael 76, Plattsmouth 37

Omaha Central 69, Omaha Burke 57

Omaha North 55, Omaha South 54

Osmond 71, Hartington-Newcastle 59

Ralston 59, Blair 50

Scottsbluff 66, Alliance 50

Shelton 48, Franklin 22

St. Paul 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 46

Stanton 40, Tekamah-Herman 37

