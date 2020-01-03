Boys basketball scores, 1/3

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL
Lutheran High Northeast 64, Heartland Lutheran 31
Omaha Concordia 63, Lincoln Lutheran 48
Saturday's games
At Concordia in Seward
3rd: Heartland Lutheran vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 10:45 a.m.
1st: Lutheran High Northeast vs. Omaha Concordia, 8 p.m.
AREA SCHOOLS
Adams Central 61, York 27
Centennial 62, Superior 43
Fairbury 59, HTRS 35
Falls City SH 57, Tri County 27
Freeman 43, Johnson Co. Central 39
Hampton 63, Meridian 52
Heartland 73, McCool Junction 61
Johnson-Brock 59, Sterling 40
Louisville 62, Malcolm 36
Norris 54, Aurora 42
North Bend Central 58, Milford 38
Weeping Water 60, Pawnee City 45
Wilber-Clatonia 60, Syracuse 49
OTHER SCHOOLS
Allen 53, Cornerstone Christian 32
Amherst 45, Wood River 39
Axtell 70, Kenesaw 38
BRLD 64, Ponca 46
Bennington 63, Blair 36
Bridgeport 67, Southeast, Wyo. 51
Central Valley 62, CWC 32
Columbus Lakeview 46, Clarkson/Leigh 39
Columbus Scotus 56, St. Paul 39
Gibbon 42, Harvard 29
Grand Island CC 85, Holdrege 51
Hartington CC 57, Archbishop Bergan 52
Hershey 58, Broken Bow 52
Hi-Line 71, Southwest 60
Hitchcock County 64, Brady 48
Humphrey SF 71, Hartington-Newcastle 41
Kearney Catholic 70, Boone Central 42
Lawrence-Nelson 58, Shelton 55
Morrill 62, Crawford 30
Norfolk Catholic 69, Winnebago 61
Northwest 73, Gothenburg 32
Oakland-Craig 81, Omaha Nation 57
Omaha North 59, Omaha Northwest 57
O'Neill 50, Crofton 37
Palmer 41, Giltner 37
Paxton 48, Garden County 27
Pierce 62, South Sioux City 58
Pleasanton 65, Anselmo-Merna 42
Randolph 66, Elkhorn Valley 59
Shelby-Rising City 77, High Plains 8
Silver Lake 70, Red Cloud 29
Sioux County 45, Hay Springs 44
Southern Valley 55, Phillipsburg, Kan. 45
S-E-M 46, Franklin 40
Sutton 62, Nebraska Christian 36
West Holt 55, Valentine 24
Wisner-Pilger 54, Stanton 25
GNAC TOURNAMENT
Hastings 71, Columbus 55
McCook 72, Gering 71
Scottsbluff 59, North Platte 32
METRO TOURNAMENT
1st: Millard North 71, Creighton Prep 65
Omaha Westside 86, Millard South 73
PAXTON TOURNAMENT
1st: Paxton 48, Garden County 27
3rd: Mullen 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 57