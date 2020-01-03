Boys basketball scores, 1/3
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/3

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL

Lutheran High Northeast 64, Heartland Lutheran 31

Omaha Concordia 63, Lincoln Lutheran 48

Saturday's games

At Concordia in Seward

3rd: Heartland Lutheran vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 10:45 a.m.

1st: Lutheran High Northeast vs. Omaha Concordia, 8 p.m.

AREA SCHOOLS

Adams Central 61, York 27

Centennial 62, Superior 43

Fairbury 59, HTRS 35

Falls City SH 57, Tri County 27

Freeman 43, Johnson Co. Central 39

Hampton 63, Meridian 52

Heartland 73, McCool Junction 61

Johnson-Brock 59, Sterling 40

Louisville 62, Malcolm 36

Norris 54, Aurora 42

North Bend Central 58, Milford 38 

Weeping Water 60, Pawnee City 45

Wilber-Clatonia 60, Syracuse 49

OTHER SCHOOLS

Allen 53, Cornerstone Christian 32

Amherst 45, Wood River 39

Axtell 70, Kenesaw 38

BRLD 64, Ponca 46

Bennington 63, Blair 36

Bridgeport 67, Southeast, Wyo. 51

Central Valley 62, CWC 32

Columbus Lakeview 46, Clarkson/Leigh 39

Columbus Scotus 56, St. Paul 39

Gibbon 42, Harvard 29

Grand Island CC 85, Holdrege 51

Hartington CC 57, Archbishop Bergan 52

Hershey 58, Broken Bow 52

Hi-Line 71, Southwest 60

Hitchcock County 64, Brady 48

Humphrey SF 71, Hartington-Newcastle 41

Kearney Catholic 70, Boone Central 42

Lawrence-Nelson 58, Shelton 55

Lutheran High Northeast 64, Heartland Lutheran 31

Morrill 62, Crawford 30

Norfolk Catholic 69, Winnebago 61

Northwest 73, Gothenburg 32

Oakland-Craig 81, Omaha Nation 57

Omaha North 59, Omaha Northwest 57

O'Neill 50, Crofton 37

Palmer 41, Giltner 37

Paxton 48, Garden County 27

Pierce 62, South Sioux City 58

Pleasanton 65, Anselmo-Merna 42

Randolph 66, Elkhorn Valley 59

Shelby-Rising City 77, High Plains 8

Silver Lake 70, Red Cloud 29

Sioux County 45, Hay Springs 44

Southern Valley 55, Phillipsburg, Kan. 45

S-E-M 46, Franklin 40

Sutton 62, Nebraska Christian 36

West Holt 55, Valentine 24

Wisner-Pilger 54, Stanton 25

GNAC TOURNAMENT

Hastings 71, Columbus 55

McCook 72, Gering 71

Scottsbluff 59, North Platte 32

METRO TOURNAMENT

1st: Millard North 71, Creighton Prep 65

Omaha North 59, Omaha Northwest 57

Omaha Westside 86, Millard South 73

PAXTON TOURNAMENT

1st: Paxton 48, Garden County 27

3rd: Mullen 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 57

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News