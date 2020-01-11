Boys basketball scores, 1/11

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Christian at Hastings SC
Lincoln East at Fremont
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Southeast at Kearney
Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln North Star
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun
Beatrice at Seward
Deshler at Thayer Central
Fillmore Central at Superior
Heartland at Cross County
Lewiston at Omaha Christian
Louisville at Syracuse
McCool Junction at Friend
Meridian at Shelby-Rising City
Milford at David City
Nebraska City at Auburn
Norfolk at South Sioux City
Northwest at York
Oakland-Craig at Elmwood-Murdock
Raymond Central at Centennial
Wahoo at Crete
Weeping Water at Johnson-Brock
Wilber-Clatonia at Southern
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 63, St. Paul 33