Boys basketball scores, 1/11
Boys basketball scores, 1/11

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Christian at Hastings SC

Lincoln East at Fremont

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Southeast at Kearney

Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln North Star

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun

Beatrice at Seward

Deshler at Thayer Central

Fillmore Central at Superior

Heartland at Cross County

Lewiston at Omaha Christian

Louisville at Syracuse

McCool Junction at Friend

Meridian at Shelby-Rising City

Milford at David City

Nebraska City at Auburn

Norfolk at South Sioux City

Northwest at York

Oakland-Craig at Elmwood-Murdock

Raymond Central at Centennial

Wahoo at Crete

Weeping Water at Johnson-Brock

Wilber-Clatonia at Southern

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 63, St. Paul 33

