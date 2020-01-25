Boys basketball scores, 1/25

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 77, Fillmore Central 20
Lincoln East 76, Lincoln High 54
Lincoln North Star at Grand Island
Lincoln Southeast 69, Lincoln Northeast 66
Lincoln Pius X 53, Norfolk 51
Lincoln Southwest 73, Kearney 49
Weeping Water at College View
AREA SCHOOLS
Bishop Neumann 65, Harlan, Iowa 40
Elmwood-Murdock 56, Syracuse 38
Johnson County Central 69, HTRS 35
Kearney Catholic at Aquinas
Malcolm at Mead
North Platte at York
Pawnee City at Falls City SH
Thayer Central at Sandy Creek
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At York City Auditorium
Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 1 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan vs. Hampton, 2:30 p.m.
McCool Junction 70, Meridian 16
Osceola 45, Giltner 26
Cross County vs. High Plains, 7 p.m.