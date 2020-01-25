Boys basketball scores, 1/25
Boys basketball scores, 1/25

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 77, Fillmore Central 20

Lincoln East 76, Lincoln High 54

Lincoln North Star at Grand Island

Lincoln Southeast 69, Lincoln Northeast 66

Lincoln Pius X 53, Norfolk 51

Lincoln Southwest 73, Kearney 49

Weeping Water at College View

AREA SCHOOLS

Bishop Neumann 65, Harlan, Iowa 40

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Syracuse 38

Johnson County Central 69, HTRS 35

Kearney Catholic at Aquinas

Malcolm at Mead

North Platte at York

Pawnee City at Falls City SH

Thayer Central at Sandy Creek

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At York City Auditorium

Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 1 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan vs. Hampton, 2:30 p.m.

McCool Junction 70, Meridian 16

Osceola 45, Giltner 26

Cross County vs. High Plains, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

