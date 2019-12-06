Boys basketball scores, 12/6
agate

Boys basketball scores, 12/6

Boys basketball

FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES

Aquinas at Raymond Central

Columbus at Beatrice

Crete at Hastings

Cross County at Shelby-Rising City

Deshler at Silver Lake

Diller-Odell at HTRS

Dorchester at Meridian

Exeter-Milligan at Osceola

Falls City at Syracuse

Frankfort, Kan. at Pawnee City

Hampton at BDS

Johnson County Central at Mead

Lincoln Christian at Fairbury

Malcolm at Weeping Water

Nebraska City at Bennington

Norris at Plattsmouth

Southern at Palmyra

Sterling at Falls City SH

Sutton at Kearney Catholic

Milford at Fillmore Central

Wahoo at Aurora

Waverly at Northwest

Wilber-Clatonia at Heartland

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

