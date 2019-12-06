Boys basketball scores, 12/6

Boys basketball
FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES
Aquinas at Raymond Central
Columbus at Beatrice
Crete at Hastings
Cross County at Shelby-Rising City
Deshler at Silver Lake
Diller-Odell at HTRS
Dorchester at Meridian
Exeter-Milligan at Osceola
Falls City at Syracuse
Frankfort, Kan. at Pawnee City
You have free articles remaining.
Hampton at BDS
Johnson County Central at Mead
Lincoln Christian at Fairbury
Malcolm at Weeping Water
Nebraska City at Bennington
Norris at Plattsmouth
Southern at Palmyra
Sterling at Falls City SH
Sutton at Kearney Catholic
Milford at Fillmore Central
Wahoo at Aurora
Waverly at Northwest
Wilber-Clatonia at Heartland