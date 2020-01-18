Boys basketball scores, 1/18

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South at Lincoln Northeast
Omaha Bryan at Lincoln High
Omaha Westside at Lincoln East
Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southeast
Papillion-LV South at Lincoln Southwest
AREA SCHOOLS
Arlington at Syracuse
Centennial at Central City
Columbus Lakeview at Aquinas
Conestoga at Auburn
Fairbury at Clay Center, Kan.
Falls City 58, Elmwood-Murdock 42
Fremont at Bellevue East
Kearney at Millard West
Malcolm at David City
Milford at Thayer Central
Norfolk at Omaha North
Norris at Crete
Seward at Waverly
Sidney, Iowa at Lourdes CC
Superior at Sandy Creek
Wahoo at DC West
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
At Beatrice City Auditorium
1st: Palmyra vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.
3rd: Tri County 65, Parkview Christian 48
At SCC-Beatrice
Johnson-Brock vs. Freeman, 5:45 p.m.
BDS vs. Johnson Co. Central, 7:15 p.m.
B Division
At Beatrice City Auditorium
1st: Southern vs. Diller-Odell, 4:15 p.m.
3rd: HTRS 56, Exeter-Milligan 54
At SCC-Beatrice
Meridian vs. Sterling, 2:45 p.m.
Pawnee City vs. Lewiston, 4:15 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Osceola 43, Giltner 28