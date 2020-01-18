Boys basketball scores, 1/18
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/18

{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South at Lincoln Northeast

Omaha Bryan at Lincoln High

Omaha Westside at Lincoln East

Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southeast

Papillion-LV South at Lincoln Southwest

AREA SCHOOLS

Arlington at Syracuse

Centennial at Central City

Columbus Lakeview at Aquinas

Conestoga at Auburn

Fairbury at Clay Center, Kan.

Falls City 58, Elmwood-Murdock 42

Fremont at Bellevue East

Kearney at Millard West

Malcolm at David City

Milford at Thayer Central

Norfolk at Omaha North

Norris at Crete

Seward at Waverly

Sidney, Iowa at Lourdes CC

Superior at Sandy Creek

Wahoo at DC West

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

At Beatrice City Auditorium

1st: Palmyra vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

3rd: Tri County 65, Parkview Christian 48

At SCC-Beatrice

Johnson-Brock vs. Freeman, 5:45 p.m.

BDS vs. Johnson Co. Central, 7:15 p.m.

B Division

At Beatrice City Auditorium

1st: Southern vs. Diller-Odell, 4:15 p.m.

3rd: HTRS 56, Exeter-Milligan 54

At SCC-Beatrice

Meridian vs. Sterling, 2:45 p.m.

Pawnee City vs. Lewiston, 4:15 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Osceola 43, Giltner 28

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News