Boys basketball scores, 1/21

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View 63, Heartland Christian, Iowa 51
Lincoln North Star 60, Norfolk 51
Lourdes CC at Lincoln Lutheran
Mead at Parkview Christian
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 45, Falls City SH 31
Columbus Lakeview at Milford
Seward 37, Crete 36
Cross County 74, Dorchester 28
Diller-Odell at Southern
East Butler at Giltner
Exeter-Milligan 59, Meridian 32
Hastings 51, Grand Island 50
HTRS at Pawnee City
Johnson-Brock 67, Lewiston 51
Johnson County Central 57, Weeping Water 43
Malcolm at Freeman
McCool Junction at BDS
Nebraska City at Platteview
Palmyra 64, Conestoga 43
Raymond Central at Wahoo
Shelby-Rising City 82, David City 54
Sterling 48, Omaha Christian 43
Superior at Hastings SC
Sutton 51, Ravenna 37
Syracuse at Plattsmouth
Thayer Central at Friend
York at Norris
Yutan 59, Ashland-Greenwood 53
RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Beatrice 70, Ralston 56
South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli
Omaha Gross at Mount Michael