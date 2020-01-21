Boys basketball scores, 1/21
Boys basketball scores, 1/21

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 63, Heartland Christian, Iowa 51

Lincoln North Star 60, Norfolk 51

Lourdes CC at Lincoln Lutheran

Mead at Parkview Christian

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 45, Falls City SH 31

Columbus Lakeview at Milford

Seward 37, Crete 36

Cross County 74, Dorchester 28

Diller-Odell at Southern

East Butler at Giltner

Exeter-Milligan 59, Meridian 32

Hastings 51, Grand Island 50

HTRS at Pawnee City

Johnson-Brock 67, Lewiston 51

Johnson County Central 57, Weeping Water 43

Malcolm at Freeman

McCool Junction at BDS

Nebraska City at Platteview

Palmyra 64, Conestoga 43

Raymond Central at Wahoo

Shelby-Rising City 82, David City 54

Sterling 48, Omaha Christian 43

Superior at Hastings SC

Sutton 51, Ravenna 37

Syracuse at Plattsmouth

Thayer Central at Friend

York at Norris

Yutan 59, Ashland-Greenwood 53

RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Beatrice 70, Ralston 56

South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli

Omaha Gross at Mount Michael

