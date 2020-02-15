Boys basketball scores, 2/15
agate

Boys basketball scores, 2/15

  • Updated
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 65, Lincoln East 38

Lincoln Christian 49, Norris 48

Lincoln High at Bellevue West

Lincoln North Star 67, Millard West 56

Lincoln Pius X at Omaha South

Lincoln Southeast at Papillion-LV South

Omaha Central at Lincoln Northeast

Parkview Christian 82, Cornerstone Christian 33

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas 46, Lourdes CC 44

Boys Town 59, Milford 49

Centennial at Malcolm

Gretna 57, Lincoln Southwest 45

Omaha Burke at Fremont

Omaha Northwest at Norfolk

Sutton 62, Fillmore Central 22

Wahoo 69, Ashland-Greenwood 58

Weeping Water 64, Heartland Christian, Iowa 52

HEARTLAND HOOPS CLASSIC

In Grand Island

Auburn 73, Ogallala 68

BRLD 61, Hastings 57

Falls City SH 47, Fullerton 38

Kearney 73, Mount Michael 50

IMG Academy vs. Millard North

Grand Island vs. Grand Island CC

Sunrise Christian Academy 78, Bishop Walsh 37

Yutan 67, Elm Creek 47

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

