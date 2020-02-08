Boys basketball scores, 2/8

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue East at Lincoln High
Lincoln Christian 69, Aquinas 36
Lincoln Lutheran 48, Hastings SC 34
Lincoln North Star at Bellevue West
Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Bryan 49
Millard North at Lincoln Northeast
Omaha Westside 67, Lincoln Southwest 59
Papillion-La Vista 67, Lincoln East 40
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice at Omaha Gross
Columbus Lakeview at York
Crete 48, Blair 37
Cross County at High Plains
Grand Island 57, Creighton Prep 54
Millard South at Fremont
Norris 64, Columbus 61
Omaha Benson at Norfolk
Platteview 70, Raymond Central 35
Seward at Schuyler
Wahoo 82, Grand Island CC 80, 3OT
ECNC TOURNAMENT
1st: Yutan vs. Auburn, 7:45 p.m.
3rd: Freeman 55, Palmyra 52
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Falls City SH vs. Johnson-Brock, 7:30 p.m.
3rd: Lourdes CC vs. Tri County, 4:30 p.m.
SNC TOURNAMENT
1st: Sutton vs. Centennial, 7:45 p.m.
3rd: Wilber-Clatonia 69, Heartland 47
Fairbury 45, Milford 42
Fillmore Central 45, David City 37
Sandy Creek 46, Superior 35
OTHER SCHOOLS
Northwest 67, Holdrege 42