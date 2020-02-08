Boys basketball scores, 2/8
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 2/8

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue East at Lincoln High

Lincoln Christian 69, Aquinas 36

Lincoln Lutheran 48, Hastings SC 34

Lincoln North Star at Bellevue West

Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Bryan 49

Millard North at Lincoln Northeast

Omaha Westside 67, Lincoln Southwest 59

Papillion-La Vista 67, Lincoln East 40

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice at Omaha Gross

Columbus Lakeview at York

Crete 48, Blair 37

Cross County at High Plains

Grand Island 57, Creighton Prep 54

Millard South at Fremont

Norris 64, Columbus 61

Omaha Benson at Norfolk

Platteview 70, Raymond Central 35

Seward at Schuyler

Wahoo 82, Grand Island CC 80, 3OT

ECNC TOURNAMENT

1st: Yutan vs. Auburn, 7:45 p.m.

3rd: Freeman 55, Palmyra 52

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Falls City SH vs. Johnson-Brock, 7:30 p.m.

3rd: Lourdes CC vs. Tri County, 4:30 p.m.

SNC TOURNAMENT

1st: Sutton vs. Centennial, 7:45 p.m.

3rd: Wilber-Clatonia 69, Heartland 47

Fairbury 45, Milford 42

Fillmore Central 45, David City 37

Sandy Creek 46, Superior 35

OTHER SCHOOLS

Northwest 67, Holdrege 42

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News