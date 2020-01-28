Boys basketball scores, 1/28
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/28

{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

TUESDAY'S AREA GAMES

Auburn at Louisville

Beatrice at Hastings

Centennial at Fillmore Central

Deshler at Superior

Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman

Falls City SH at Southern

HTRS at Conestoga

Lewiston at Pawnee City

Lincoln Northeast at Kearney

Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt

Lourdes CC at Sterling

Malcolm at Johnson County Central

Milford at Sutton

Omaha Northwest at Lincoln North Star

Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia

Sandy Creek at Fairbury

Tri County at Thayer Central

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Plattsmouth at Waverly, 7 p.m.

Nebraska City at Bennington, 6 p.m.

Blair at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Syracuse at Wahoo, 6 p.m.

Fort Calhoun at Platteview, 6 p.m.

Arlington at DC West, 6 p.m.

Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood, 6 p.m.

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News