Boys basketball scores, 1/28

Boys basketball
TUESDAY'S AREA GAMES
Auburn at Louisville
Beatrice at Hastings
Centennial at Fillmore Central
Deshler at Superior
Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman
Falls City SH at Southern
HTRS at Conestoga
Lewiston at Pawnee City
Lincoln Northeast at Kearney
Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt
Lourdes CC at Sterling
Malcolm at Johnson County Central
Milford at Sutton
Omaha Northwest at Lincoln North Star
Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia
Sandy Creek at Fairbury
Tri County at Thayer Central
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Plattsmouth at Waverly, 7 p.m.
Nebraska City at Bennington, 6 p.m.
Blair at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Syracuse at Wahoo, 6 p.m.
Fort Calhoun at Platteview, 6 p.m.
Arlington at DC West, 6 p.m.
Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood, 6 p.m.