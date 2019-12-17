Boys basketball scores, 12/17

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian at Seward
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 66, Conestoga 44
BDS at Sutton
Bishop LeBlond (Mo.) at Falls City
Bishop Neumann at Aquinas
Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock
Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Deshler 48
Fairbury at Centennial
You have free articles remaining.
Falls City SH at Lewiston
Freeman at HTRS
Friend at Exeter-Milligan
Harvard at Dorchester
Lourdes Central Catholic at Pawnee City
Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock
McCool Junction 66, Heartland Lutheran 14
Mount Michael Benedictine 45, Norris 44
Nebraska City at Syracuse
Palmyra at Johnson County Central
Sterling at Meridian
Tri County vs. St. Paul