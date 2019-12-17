Boys basketball scores, 12/17
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian at Seward

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 66, Conestoga 44

BDS at Sutton

Bishop LeBlond (Mo.) at Falls City

Bishop Neumann at Aquinas

Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock

Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Deshler 48

Fairbury at Centennial

Falls City SH at Lewiston

Freeman at HTRS

Friend at Exeter-Milligan

Harvard at Dorchester

Lourdes Central Catholic at Pawnee City

Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock

McCool Junction 66, Heartland Lutheran 14

Mount Michael Benedictine 45, Norris 44

Nebraska City at Syracuse

Palmyra at Johnson County Central

Sterling at Meridian

Tri County vs. St. Paul

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

