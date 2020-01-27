Boys basketball scores, 1/27
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE

Omaha Concordia 58, Archbishop Bergan 49

Boys Town 44, Columbus Scotus 41

Hastings SC 43, Aquinas 30

Tuesday's games

Omaha Concordia at Grand Island CC, 7:45 p.m.

Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann, 6 p.m.

Columbus Scotus at Kearney Catholic, 6 p.m.

Hastings SC at Lincoln Christian, 7:45 p.m.

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Parkview Christian 75, Whiting, Iowa 28

Cornerstone Christian vs. Heartland Christian

Brownell Talbot 70, Cedar Bluffs 23

Omaha Christian 64, College View 57

AREA SCHOOLS

CENTRAL CONFERENCE

York 68, Columbus Lakeview 51

Holdrege 50, Schuyler 47, OT

Tuesday's games

York at Adams Central, 7 p.m.

Aurora at Crete, 7:30 p.m.

Seward at Northwest, 7:45 p.m.

Holdrege at Lexington, 7 p.m.

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Cross County 45, East Butler 40

Shelby-Rising City 78, Nebraska Lutheran 48

Tuesday's games

Exeter-Milligan vs. McCool Junction, 4:30 p.m.

BDS vs. Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Allen 58, Walthill 49

McCook 75, Valentine 50

Randolph 69, Wausa 36

MNAC TOURNAMENT

Anselmo-Merna 69, Sandhills Valley 40

South Loup 59, Sandhills/Thedford 45

Hyannis 54, Brady 52

Mullen 56, Cody-Kilgore 31

SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Ainsworth 55, Gothenburg 53

Ogallala 73, Broken Bow 39

