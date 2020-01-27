Boys basketball scores, 1/27

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE
Omaha Concordia 58, Archbishop Bergan 49
Boys Town 44, Columbus Scotus 41
Hastings SC 43, Aquinas 30
Tuesday's games
Omaha Concordia at Grand Island CC, 7:45 p.m.
Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann, 6 p.m.
Columbus Scotus at Kearney Catholic, 6 p.m.
Hastings SC at Lincoln Christian, 7:45 p.m.
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Parkview Christian 75, Whiting, Iowa 28
Cornerstone Christian vs. Heartland Christian
Brownell Talbot 70, Cedar Bluffs 23
Omaha Christian 64, College View 57
AREA SCHOOLS
CENTRAL CONFERENCE
York 68, Columbus Lakeview 51
Holdrege 50, Schuyler 47, OT
Tuesday's games
You have free articles remaining.
York at Adams Central, 7 p.m.
Aurora at Crete, 7:30 p.m.
Seward at Northwest, 7:45 p.m.
Holdrege at Lexington, 7 p.m.
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Cross County 45, East Butler 40
Shelby-Rising City 78, Nebraska Lutheran 48
Tuesday's games
Exeter-Milligan vs. McCool Junction, 4:30 p.m.
BDS vs. Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Allen 58, Walthill 49
McCook 75, Valentine 50
Randolph 69, Wausa 36
MNAC TOURNAMENT
Anselmo-Merna 69, Sandhills Valley 40
South Loup 59, Sandhills/Thedford 45
Hyannis 54, Brady 52
Mullen 56, Cody-Kilgore 31
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Ainsworth 55, Gothenburg 53
Ogallala 73, Broken Bow 39