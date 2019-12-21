Boys basketball scores, 12/21

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 64, Archbishop Bergan 39
Lincoln High at Papillion-La Vista
Lincoln Lutheran 50, Aquinas 41
Lincoln Pius X 66, Omaha Westside 54
Lincoln North Star at Creighton Prep
Lincoln Southeast 65, Bellevue East 60
Lincoln Southwest at Millard South
Millard North 41, Lincoln East 22
Omaha South 78, Lincoln Northeast 45
AREA SCHOOLS
Adams Central 65, Fillmore Central 41
Beatrice 69, Omaha Roncalli 58
Bellevue West at Kearney
Crete at Columbus Scotus
Cross County 64, Hampton 21
David City at Columbus Lakeview
Elmwood-Murdock 61, Weeping Water 38
Fremont at Omaha Benson
HTRS at Southern
Hastings at York
Malcolm 54, Raymond Central 51
Mead at East Butler
Milford 48, Ashland-Greenwood 44, OT
Omaha Central at Grand Island
Papillion-LV South at Norfolk
Waverly at Nebraska City
Wilber-Clatonia 42, Sandy Creek 29
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 79, Omaha Northwest 55