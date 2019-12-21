Boys basketball scores, 12/21
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 64, Archbishop Bergan 39

Lincoln High at Papillion-La Vista

Lincoln Lutheran 50, Aquinas 41

Lincoln Pius X 66, Omaha Westside 54

Lincoln North Star at Creighton Prep

Lincoln Southeast 65, Bellevue East 60

Lincoln Southwest at Millard South

Millard North 41, Lincoln East 22

Omaha South 78, Lincoln Northeast 45

AREA SCHOOLS

Adams Central 65, Fillmore Central 41

Beatrice 69, Omaha Roncalli 58

Bellevue West at Kearney

Crete at Columbus Scotus

Cross County 64, Hampton 21

David City at Columbus Lakeview 

Elmwood-Murdock 61, Weeping Water 38

Fremont at Omaha Benson

HTRS at Southern

Hastings at York

Malcolm 54, Raymond Central 51

Mead at East Butler

Milford 48, Ashland-Greenwood 44, OT

Omaha Central at Grand Island

Papillion-LV South at Norfolk

Waverly at Nebraska City

Wilber-Clatonia 42, Sandy Creek 29

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 79, Omaha Northwest 55

