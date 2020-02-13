Boys basketball scores, 2/13

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Auburn 58, Lincoln Lutheran 38
Lincoln Christian 58, Kearney Catholic 52
Parkview Christian 71, Lewiston 32
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 69, Nebraska City 44
Deshler 46, Red Cloud 2
Elmwood-Murdock 44, Mead 39
Johnson-Brock 52, Freeman 42
Falls City 65, HTRS 31
Friend 61, Meridian 51
Hastings 52, Waverly 41
Madison 44, David City 44
Omaha Skutt 41, Norris 31
Palmyra 80, Pawnee City 54
Crete 59, Platteview 48
Yutan 73, Johnson County Central 61
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 61, Ravenna 47
Alliance 78, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 38
Ansley/Litchfield 55, Loomis 48
Bridgeport 57, Morrill 32
Central Valley 64, Twin Loup 15
Clarkson/Leigh 53, Stanton 42
Crawford 44, Hay Springs 41
Creighton 56, Bloomfield 55
Elgin/PJ 48, Summerland 47
Fort Calhoun 71, Tekamah-Herman 38
Grand Island CC 57, Hastings SC 27
Hartington CC 68, Battle Creek 37
Heartland 48, Osceola 27
Humphrey/LHF 62, Twin River 48
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 57, Wisner-Pilger 55
Lexington 71, Columbus 68
Medicine Valley 52, Maxwell 50
McCook 74, Gering 64
Mullen 60, Sandhills Valley 46
Nebraska Christian 41, Palmer 36
North Bend Central 81, Howells-Dodge 69
North Platte 67, Scottsbluff 53
North Platte St. Pat's 57, Hershey 49
Northwest 70, Boone Central 53
Omaha Nation 80, Marty Indian, S.D. 68
Omaha Roncalli 64, Omaha Concordia 62
Paxton 56, Sutherland 24
Ralston 47, Schuyler 33
Riverside 56, Spalding Academy 31
Sandhills/Thedford 50, Arthur County 37
Silver Lake 63, Giltner 23
Siouxland Christian, S.D. 59, Allen 46
Southern Valley 63, Dundy Co.-Stratton 57
West Holt 61, St. Mary's 56
Wood River 64, Minden 40