Boys basketball scores, 2/13

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Auburn 58, Lincoln Lutheran 38

Lincoln Christian 58, Kearney Catholic 52

Parkview Christian 71, Lewiston 32

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 69, Nebraska City 44

Deshler 46, Red Cloud 2

Elmwood-Murdock 44, Mead 39

Johnson-Brock 52, Freeman 42  

Falls City 65, HTRS 31

Friend 61, Meridian 51

Hastings 52, Waverly 41 

Madison 44, David City 44

Omaha Skutt 41, Norris 31

Palmyra 80, Pawnee City 54  

Crete 59, Platteview 48  

Yutan 73, Johnson County Central 61

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 61, Ravenna 47

Alliance 78, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 38

Ansley/Litchfield 55, Loomis 48

Bridgeport 57, Morrill 32

Central Valley 64, Twin Loup 15

Clarkson/Leigh 53, Stanton 42

Crawford 44, Hay Springs 41

Creighton 56, Bloomfield 55

Elgin/PJ 48, Summerland 47

Fort Calhoun 71, Tekamah-Herman 38

Grand Island CC 57, Hastings SC 27

Hartington CC 68, Battle Creek 37

Heartland 48, Osceola 27

Humphrey/LHF 62, Twin River 48

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 57, Wisner-Pilger 55

Lexington 71, Columbus 68

Medicine Valley 52, Maxwell 50

McCook 74, Gering 64

Mullen 60, Sandhills Valley 46

Nebraska Christian 41, Palmer 36

North Bend Central 81, Howells-Dodge 69

North Platte 67, Scottsbluff 53

North Platte St. Pat's 57, Hershey 49

Northwest 70, Boone Central 53

Omaha Nation 80, Marty Indian, S.D. 68

Omaha Roncalli 64, Omaha Concordia 62

Paxton 56, Sutherland 24

Ralston 47, Schuyler 33

Riverside 56, Spalding Academy 31

Sandhills/Thedford 50, Arthur County 37

Silver Lake 63, Giltner 23

Siouxland Christian, S.D. 59, Allen 46

Southern Valley 63, Dundy Co.-Stratton 57

West Holt 61, St. Mary's 56

Wood River 64, Minden 40

