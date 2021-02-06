Boys basketball scores, postponements and cancelations, 2/6

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 45, Lincoln East 38
Cedar Bluffs at Parkview Christian, ccd.
Columbus at Lincoln North Star, ppd.
Creighton Prep 54, Lincoln Northeast 36
Elba at College View, ppd.
Hastings SC at Lincoln Lutheran, ccd.
Lincoln Christian at Aquinas, ppd. to Mon.
Lincoln Southeast 81, Omaha Bryan 70
Millard North 96, Lincoln Southwest 68
Omaha Northwest 72, Lincoln High 63, 2OT
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice at Wahoo, ccd.
Blair at Crete, ccd.
Conestoga 59, Raymond Central 43
Elkhorn 57, Fremont 25
High Plains at Cross County, ccd.
Logan View/SS at Syracuse, ccd.
Mount Michael at Norris, ccd.
Omaha South at Kearney, ccd.
York at Columbus Lakeview, ccd.
ECNC TOURNAMENT
1st: Auburn 41, Freeman 27
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Tri County 38, Falls City SH 26
3rd: Lourdes CC vs. Southern
SNC TOURNAMENT
1st: Milford vs. Centennial, ppd. to Mon.
3rd: Sutton vs. Heartland, ppd. to Mon.
Superior vs. Wilber-Clatonia, ccd.
Fillmore Central vs. David City, ccd.
Thayer Central vs. Fairbury, cdd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Burwell 65, Nebraska Christian 34
Cody-Kilgore 48, Minatare 41
Creek Valley 66, Peetz, Colo. 46
Elkhorn South 75, Omaha Benson 47
Hitchcock County 49, Arapahoe 39
Humphrey SF 55, Spalding Academy 35
Louisville 57, Omaha Gross 41
Millard West 64, Gretna 47
North Platte SP 70, Cambridge 39
Omaha Central 74, Millard South 49
Omaha Christian 64, Whiting, Iowa 15
Omaha Westside 75, Bellevue East 45
Papillion-La Vista 76, Omaha Burke 35
Papillion-La Vista South 67, Omaha North 50
Scottsbluff 64, Sidney 29
Wood River 53, Ord 42
EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: BRLD 62, Humphrey/LHF 49
North Bend Central 58, Oakland-Craig 49
FORT KEARNY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Amherst 58, Ansley-Litchfield 55
3rd: Loomis 71, Elm Creek 39
LEWIS & CLARK CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Homer 45, Hartington-Newcastle 35
Creighton 57, Bloomfield 52
Plainview 38, Winside 32
Ponca 53, Tri County Northeast 51
Randolph 50, Wausa 42
Wakefield 56, Wynot 51
Walthill 66, Laurel-C-C 62
LOUPLATTE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: St. Paul 57, Doniphan-Trumbull 49
MID-STATE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Wayne 33, Pierce 29
3rd: Hartington CC 66, Norfolk Catholic 60
5th: Boone Central 66, O'Neill 56
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: St. Mary's 67, Elkhorn Valley 24
3rd: Neligh-Oakdale 53, Elgin/PJ 50
TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
3rd: Shelton 56, Silver Lake 28
WESTERN TRAILS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Bridgeport 60, Mitchell 47
3rd: Gordon/Rushville 59, Bayard 40