Boys basketball scores, postponements and cancelations, 2/6
Boys basketball scores, postponements and cancelations, 2/6

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 45, Lincoln East 38 

Cedar Bluffs at Parkview Christian, ccd.

Columbus at Lincoln North Star, ppd.

Creighton Prep 54, Lincoln Northeast 36

Elba at College View, ppd.

Hastings SC at Lincoln Lutheran, ccd.

Lincoln Christian at Aquinas, ppd. to Mon.

Lincoln Southeast 81, Omaha Bryan 70 

Millard North 96, Lincoln Southwest 68 

Omaha Northwest 72, Lincoln High 63, 2OT

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice at Wahoo, ccd.

Blair at Crete, ccd.

Conestoga 59, Raymond Central 43

Elkhorn 57, Fremont 25 

High Plains at Cross County, ccd.

Logan View/SS at Syracuse, ccd.

Mount Michael at Norris, ccd.

Omaha South at Kearney, ccd.

York at Columbus Lakeview, ccd.

ECNC TOURNAMENT

1st: Auburn 41, Freeman 27

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Tri County 38, Falls City SH 26

3rd: Lourdes CC vs. Southern

SNC TOURNAMENT

1st: Milford vs. Centennial, ppd. to Mon.

3rd: Sutton vs. Heartland, ppd. to Mon.

Superior vs. Wilber-Clatonia, ccd.

Fillmore Central vs. David City, ccd.

Thayer Central vs. Fairbury, cdd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Burwell 65, Nebraska Christian 34

Cody-Kilgore 48, Minatare 41

Creek Valley 66, Peetz, Colo. 46

Elkhorn South 75, Omaha Benson 47

Hitchcock County 49, Arapahoe 39 

Humphrey SF 55, Spalding Academy 35 

Louisville 57, Omaha Gross 41 

Millard West 64, Gretna 47 

North Platte SP 70, Cambridge 39

Omaha Central 74, Millard South 49

Omaha Christian 64, Whiting, Iowa 15

Omaha Westside 75, Bellevue East 45

Papillion-La Vista 76, Omaha Burke 35 

Papillion-La Vista South 67, Omaha North 50

Scottsbluff 64, Sidney 29 

Wood River 53, Ord 42

EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: BRLD 62, Humphrey/LHF 49

North Bend Central 58, Oakland-Craig 49

FORT KEARNY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Amherst 58, Ansley-Litchfield 55

3rd: Loomis 71, Elm Creek 39

LEWIS & CLARK CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Homer 45, Hartington-Newcastle 35

Creighton 57, Bloomfield 52

Plainview 38, Winside 32

Ponca 53, Tri County Northeast 51

Randolph 50, Wausa 42

Wakefield 56, Wynot 51

Walthill 66, Laurel-C-C 62

LOUPLATTE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: St. Paul 57, Doniphan-Trumbull 49

MID-STATE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Wayne 33, Pierce 29

3rd: Hartington CC 66, Norfolk Catholic 60

5th: Boone Central 66, O'Neill 56

NIOBRARA VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: St. Mary's 67, Elkhorn Valley 24

3rd: Neligh-Oakdale 53, Elgin/PJ 50

TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

3rd: Shelton 56, Silver Lake 28

WESTERN TRAILS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Bridgeport 60, Mitchell 47

3rd: Gordon/Rushville 59, Bayard 40

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

