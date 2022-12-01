 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball scores and summaries, 12/1

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Gretna 64, Lincoln Pius X 34

Lincoln Christian 66, Lourdes CC 31

Lincoln East 55, Millard West 53

Lincoln High 47, Papillion-La Vista 36

Lincoln Northeast 68, North Platte 47

Lincoln North Star 50, Millard South 49

Lincoln Southeast 67, Omaha Westside 59

Lincoln Southwest 79, Elkhorn South 58

Omaha Christian vs. College View

Omaha Gross 67, Lincoln Lutheran 63

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 43, Aurora 32

Alma 48, Bertrand 45

Arcadia/Loup City vs. Broken Bow

Axtell 65, Pleasanton 59

Bayard vs. Kimball

Belleville-Republic County (Kan.) vs. Thayer Central

Bishop Neumann 60, North Bend Central 41

Bloomfield vs. Wynot

Boyd County vs. North Central

Cambridge 43, Hitchcock County 36

Centennial 48, David City 30

Central Valley 57, Palmer 31

Centura vs. Holdrege

Cody-Kilgore 60, Sioux County 15

Conestoga vs. Louisville

Cornerstone Christian vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot

Cozad vs. Chase County

Creek Valley vs. Hyannis

Creighton Prep 53, Kearney 47

Crete vs. Columbus Lakeview

Crofton 40, Tri County Northeast 36

Cross County vs. McCool Junction

Deshler 42, Exeter-Milligan 32

Diller-Odell vs. Pawnee City

East Butler 51, Cedar Bluffs 29

Elgin Public/PJ 50, Riverside 46

Elm Creek 65, Shelton 57

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Yutan 38

Freeman 69, Palmyra 40

Friend 84, Lewiston 47

Fullerton 40, Burwell 33

Gibbon vs. St. Paul

Giltner vs. Harvard

Gothenburg vs. Lexington

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Ponca

Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Omaha Scotus

Hi-Line vs. Wilcox-Hildreth

Johnson-Brock 61, Sidney (Iowa) 28

Kenesaw 63, Blue Hill 47

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Creighton

Lyons-Decatur Northeast vs. Omaha Nation

Madison vs. Schuyler

Malcolm 67, Plattsmouth 54

Millard North 72, Fremont 50

Minden vs. Southern Valley

Mullen 50, Sutherland 7

Norfolk Catholic 38, GICC 30

O’Neill 75, Valentine 33

Oakland-Craig vs. Logan View-SS

Omaha Bryan 60, Omaha Benson 35

Omaha Burke 53, Omaha South 47

Omaha Concordia 68, Boys Town 59

Omaha North 63, Omaha Northwest 32

Omaha Westview 72, Omaha Buena Vista 15

Osceola 70, St. Edward 41

Overton 59, Arapahoe 23

Papillion-La Vista South 67, Grand Island 39

Paxton 61, Anselmo-Merna 29

Perkins County vs. Hershey

Pierce 37, Howells-Dodge 32

Plainview vs. Winside

Platteview 73, Elkhorn North 62

Ravenna vs. Amherst

Santee vs. Walthill

Scottsbluff 81, Arvada 27

Seward vs. Hastings

Sidney 72, Mitchell 40

Silver Lake vs. Red Cloud

South Platte 46, Arthur County 43

Southwest vs. Medicine Valley

St. Mary’s 60, Osmond-Randolph 37

Sterling 47, Chadron 43

Stuart 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Summerland 49, Neligh-Oakdale 34

Twin River 55, Nebraska Christian 48

Wahoo 60, Bennington 43

Wakefield vs. Pender

Wauneta-Palisade vs. Wallace

Waverly vs. Norris

West Point-Beemer vs. Arlington

Wilber-Clatonia vs. Tri County

Winnebago 64, Homer 34

Wisner-Pilger 46, Lutheran Northeast 29

Wood River 49, Sandy Creek 41

York 76, Ralston 44

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 79, Elkhorn South 58

Elkhorn South 11 18 11 18 --58 
Lincoln Southwest 1818 21 22 --79 

Elkhorn South--Stone 16, Noonan 14, Musil 8, Werner 6, Moeller-Swan 6, Schwarz 4, Estill 2, Hornbacher 1, Skradis 1.

Lincoln Southwest--Buom 18, Smith 12, Frager 11, Love 11, Helms 10, Reynolds 9, Chamberlain 5, Carpenter 2, Rahe 1.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 50, MILLARD SOUTH 49

Lincoln North Star 13 10 --50 
Millard South 14 11 --49 

Lincoln North Star--Houston 5, Anderson 2, Mitchell 3, Welch 2, Gatwech 9, Schafer 2, Sandlin’el 27.

Millard South--Anderson 3, Nordstrom 4, Rucker 12, Boudreau 5, Jensen 1, Cooper 24.

LINCOLN HIGH 47, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 36

Lincoln High11 13 15 --47 
Papillion-La Vista 12 14 --36 

Papillion-La Vista--Williams 7, Richardson 4, McDade 3, Rahl 4, Johnson 2, Ingwerson 7, Sherman 2, Maley 7

Lincoln High--Nguyen 3, Gaines 4, McCulley 2, Garrett 10, Nick 6, Diu 2, Hicks 2, Bolis 8, Faines 10.

NORRIS 56, WAVERLY 55

Waverly 12 15  14--55 
Norris 17 1114 --56 

Waverly--Heffelinfinger 19, Schernikau 5, Gullion 3, Miller 2, Harms 21, Skrobecki 2, Rine 3.

Norris--Klein 15, Boesiger 21, Garner 11, Colson 4, Wubbels 5.

FREEMAN 69, PALMYRA 40

Freeman 19 21 18 11 --69 
Palmyra 13 --40 

Freeman--stats not available.

Palmyra--Sweney 6, Erhart 2, Pope 6, Fitzpatrick 9, Hatcher 9, Brekel 8.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 68, NORTH PLATTE 47

Lincoln Northeast18 15 15 20 --68 
North Platte 10 11 17 --47 

 

GRETNA 64, LINCOLN PIUS X 34

Lincoln Pius X  410 12 --34 
Gretna  1318 16 26 --64 

Lincoln Pius X--Searcey 2, Schauer 1, Wyvill 2, Kelly 5, Brass 4, Kessler 7, Anderson 16.

Gretna--Frost 3, Wilkins 11, J. Smolinski 2, Currie 3, Burns 5, Rozelle 4, T. Smolinski 13, Pokorkski 12, Wilcoxson 9.

LINCOLN EAST 55, MILLARD WEST 53 

Millard West 16 21 --53 
Lincoln East 13 14 12 16 --55 

Millard West--Kirschner 8, Gassen 5, Frohloff 12, Moore 10, Carmichael 2, Grandgenett 9, Fortune 7.

Lincoln East--Melessa 10, Sand 2, Hamilton 7, Johnson 5, Tempelmeyer 11, Mick 20.

Related to this story

