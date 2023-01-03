 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys basketball scores and summaries, 1/3

  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Dorchester

Parkview Christian 66, Lincoln Christian 52

Wahoo 80, Lincoln Lutheran 46

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice 58, Fairbury 39

Centennial 42, Heartland 35

Clarkson/Leigh at Aquinas

Cross County at Osceola

David City at East Butler

Diller-Odell at Exeter-Milligan

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Falls City SH 38

Freeman 72, Southern 31

Hastings at Norris, ppd

People are also reading…

Johnson-Brock 55, Lourdes CC 22

Palmyra 72, Sterling 32

Wilber-Clatonia 54, Syracuse 51, OT

York at Schuyler, ppd. 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth at Burwell, ppd. 

Alliance at Rapid City Christian, S.D., ccd. 

Bellevue West at Council Bluffs AL, Iowa

Bennington 69, Ralston 49

Blue Hill at Alma, ppd. 

Broken Bow at McCook, ppd. 

CWC at Twin Loup, ppd. 

Cambridge at Norton, Kan, ppd. 

Centura at Sutton

Chadron at Hot Springs, S.D.

Dundy Co.-Stratton at Chase County, ppd. 

Elkhorn North at Bellevue East

Falls City 52, Nebraska City 46

Gibbon at Shelton, ccd. 

Hampton at Heartland Lutheran

Hastings at Norris

Hay Springs at Oelrichs, S.D., ppd. 

Lewiston 52, Meridian 47

Logan View/SS at DC West, ppd. 

Louisville at Plattsmouth

Lutheran Northeast at Wakefield, ppd. 

Madison at Winside

McCool Junction at Lawrence-Nelson

Mead at Cedar Bluffs, ppd. 

Medicine Valley at Wallace, ppd. 

Mount Michael 55, Elkhorn 35

North Central at Burke, S.D.

Omaha Concordia 55, Yutan 23

Osmond-Randolph at Cedar Catholic, ppd. 

Platteview 59, Omaha Roncalli 46

Pleasanton at Silver Lake

Ponca at Crofton, ppd. 

Potter-Dix at Perkins County, ppd. 

Red Cloud 51, Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan. 42

Santee at Boyd County, ppd. 

Sidney at Gering

Sioux City West, Iowa at Omaha Skutt

South Loup at Hershey, ppd. 

Southern Valley 58, Franklin 56

Southwest at Hitchcock County, ppd. 

St. Edward at Elba

St. Paul at Scotus Central Catholic, ppd. 

Summerland at Plainview

S-E-M at Sandhills Valley

Tri County 67, Friend 43

Tri County Northeast at Cornerstone Christian

Twin River at Central City, ppd. 

Walthill at Tekamah-Herman, ppd. 

West Point-Beemer at Fort Calhoun

Winnebago at O'Neill

Wisner-Pilger at Arlington, ppd. 

Wood River at Amherst, ppd. 

CENTENNIAL 42, HEARTLAND 35

Heartland 14 11 --35 
Centennial 17 --42 

Heartland--Peters 12, Arbuck 6, Wetjen 5, Quiring 4, H. Regier 3, J. Regier 3, Maltsberger 2.

Centennial--Nisly 21, Ehlers 6, Zimmer 6, Hirschfeld 5, Rathjen 2, Richters 2.

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 43, FALLS CITY SH 38

Falls City SH 13 13 --38 
Elmwood-Murdock 13 17 --43 

Falls City SH--Simon 14, Kiethley 8, Dunn 5, Stice 5, Nelson 4, Froeschl 2.

Elmwood-Murdock--Coleman 10, Rust 10, Mans 8, Fletcher 7, Wilson 5, Clements 2, Mommens 1.

EXETER-MILLIGAN 44, DILLER-ODELL 35

Diller-Odell 13 10 --35 
Exeter-Milligan 10 17--44 

Diller-Odell--Sutton 14, Morgan 10, Warren 4, Wendland 3, Engelman 2, Vitosh 2.

Exeter-Milligan--Due 13, Krupicka 10, Payne 7, Milton 6, Ai. Vavra 3, An. Vavra 3, B. Kallhoff 2.

FREEMAN 72, SOUTHERN 31

Southern 13 11 --31 
Freeman 17 18 26 11 --72 

Southern--Saathoff 14, Pruneda 9, Meece 5, Ames 2, C. Warford 1.

Freeman--Ruse 25, Jennings 8, Niles 8, T. Vetrovsky 8, H. Vetrovsky 7, Delhay 6, E. Buss 3, O. Buss 3, Jurgens 3, Anderson 1.

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 66, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 52

Parkview Christian 18 17 14 17 --66 
Lincoln Christian 17 11 16 --52 

Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 14, Pittman 16, Ulrich 10, Simonson 13, Stabler 2, Reide 11.

Lincoln Christian--Hohlen 2, Cuciti 15, Hovendick 19, Penrod 3, Hansen 6, Feauto 5, Witt 2.

WAHOO 80, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 46

Wahoo 12 27 19 22 --80 
Lincoln Lutheran 10 10 19 --46 

Wahoo--Glock 13, Hancock 12, Nelson 14, Powers 8, Grandgenett 7, Simon 6, Brigham 2, Kasischke 7, Simons 3, Simon 8.

Lincoln Lutheran--Lebo 5, DeBoer 6, Duitsman 4, Stewell 2, Hager 6, Ringler 4, Fiddler 1, Puelz 12, Jurgens 6.

WILBER-CLATONIA 54, SYRACUSE 51, OT

Syracuse 12 10 11 12 651 
Wilber-Clatonia 14 15 11 954 

Syracuse--Shanks 19, Janssen 8, Zoller 8, Vollertsen 7, Parde 5, Brammier 4.

Wilber-Clatonia--Palmer 22, Skleba 11, Kuhlmann 7, Zajicek 7, Pulliam 5, Vazquez 2.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys basketball ratings, 1/2

Boys basketball ratings, 1/2

The Journal Star's first rankings since the preseason see four of the six preseason No. 1 squads hold their spots, with plenty of shuffling behind.

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News