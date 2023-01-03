Boys basketball scores and summaries, 1/3

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Dorchester
Parkview Christian 66, Lincoln Christian 52
Wahoo 80, Lincoln Lutheran 46
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice 58, Fairbury 39
Centennial 42, Heartland 35
Clarkson/Leigh at Aquinas
Cross County at Osceola
David City at East Butler
Diller-Odell at Exeter-Milligan
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Falls City SH 38
Freeman 72, Southern 31
Hastings at Norris, ppd
Johnson-Brock 55, Lourdes CC 22
Palmyra 72, Sterling 32
Wilber-Clatonia 54, Syracuse 51, OT
York at Schuyler, ppd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth at Burwell, ppd.
Alliance at Rapid City Christian, S.D., ccd.
Bellevue West at Council Bluffs AL, Iowa
Bennington 69, Ralston 49
Blue Hill at Alma, ppd.
Broken Bow at McCook, ppd.
CWC at Twin Loup, ppd.
Cambridge at Norton, Kan, ppd.
Centura at Sutton
Chadron at Hot Springs, S.D.
Dundy Co.-Stratton at Chase County, ppd.
Elkhorn North at Bellevue East
Falls City 52, Nebraska City 46
Gibbon at Shelton, ccd.
Hampton at Heartland Lutheran
Hastings at Norris
Hay Springs at Oelrichs, S.D., ppd.
Lewiston 52, Meridian 47
Logan View/SS at DC West, ppd.
Louisville at Plattsmouth
Lutheran Northeast at Wakefield, ppd.
Madison at Winside
McCool Junction at Lawrence-Nelson
Mead at Cedar Bluffs, ppd.
Medicine Valley at Wallace, ppd.
Mount Michael 55, Elkhorn 35
North Central at Burke, S.D.
Omaha Concordia 55, Yutan 23
Osmond-Randolph at Cedar Catholic, ppd.
Platteview 59, Omaha Roncalli 46
Pleasanton at Silver Lake
Ponca at Crofton, ppd.
Potter-Dix at Perkins County, ppd.
Red Cloud 51, Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan. 42
Santee at Boyd County, ppd.
Sidney at Gering
Sioux City West, Iowa at Omaha Skutt
South Loup at Hershey, ppd.
Southern Valley 58, Franklin 56
Southwest at Hitchcock County, ppd.
St. Edward at Elba
St. Paul at Scotus Central Catholic, ppd.
Summerland at Plainview
S-E-M at Sandhills Valley
Tri County 67, Friend 43
Tri County Northeast at Cornerstone Christian
Twin River at Central City, ppd.
Walthill at Tekamah-Herman, ppd.
West Point-Beemer at Fort Calhoun
Winnebago at O'Neill
Wisner-Pilger at Arlington, ppd.
Wood River at Amherst, ppd.
CENTENNIAL 42, HEARTLAND 35
|Heartland
|3
|14
|11
|7
|--
|35
|Centennial
|17
|8
|8
|9
|--
|42
Heartland--Peters 12, Arbuck 6, Wetjen 5, Quiring 4, H. Regier 3, J. Regier 3, Maltsberger 2.
Centennial--Nisly 21, Ehlers 6, Zimmer 6, Hirschfeld 5, Rathjen 2, Richters 2.
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 43, FALLS CITY SH 38
|Falls City SH
|6
|6
|13
|13
|--
|38
|Elmwood-Murdock
|8
|5
|13
|17
|--
|43
Falls City SH--Simon 14, Kiethley 8, Dunn 5, Stice 5, Nelson 4, Froeschl 2.
Elmwood-Murdock--Coleman 10, Rust 10, Mans 8, Fletcher 7, Wilson 5, Clements 2, Mommens 1.
EXETER-MILLIGAN 44, DILLER-ODELL 35
|Diller-Odell
|6
|13
|6
|10
|--
|35
|Exeter-Milligan
|8
|9
|10
|17
|--
|44
Diller-Odell--Sutton 14, Morgan 10, Warren 4, Wendland 3, Engelman 2, Vitosh 2.
Exeter-Milligan--Due 13, Krupicka 10, Payne 7, Milton 6, Ai. Vavra 3, An. Vavra 3, B. Kallhoff 2.
FREEMAN 72, SOUTHERN 31
|Southern
|4
|13
|11
|3
|--
|31
|Freeman
|17
|18
|26
|11
|--
|72
Southern--Saathoff 14, Pruneda 9, Meece 5, Ames 2, C. Warford 1.
Freeman--Ruse 25, Jennings 8, Niles 8, T. Vetrovsky 8, H. Vetrovsky 7, Delhay 6, E. Buss 3, O. Buss 3, Jurgens 3, Anderson 1.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 66, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 52
|Parkview Christian
|18
|17
|14
|17
|--
|66
|Lincoln Christian
|17
|8
|11
|16
|--
|52
Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 14, Pittman 16, Ulrich 10, Simonson 13, Stabler 2, Reide 11.
Lincoln Christian--Hohlen 2, Cuciti 15, Hovendick 19, Penrod 3, Hansen 6, Feauto 5, Witt 2.
WAHOO 80, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 46
|Wahoo
|12
|27
|19
|22
|--
|80
|Lincoln Lutheran
|7
|10
|10
|19
|--
|46
Wahoo--Glock 13, Hancock 12, Nelson 14, Powers 8, Grandgenett 7, Simon 6, Brigham 2, Kasischke 7, Simons 3, Simon 8.
Lincoln Lutheran--Lebo 5, DeBoer 6, Duitsman 4, Stewell 2, Hager 6, Ringler 4, Fiddler 1, Puelz 12, Jurgens 6.
WILBER-CLATONIA 54, SYRACUSE 51, OT
|Syracuse
|12
|10
|11
|12
|6
|51
|Wilber-Clatonia
|14
|5
|15
|11
|9
|54
Syracuse--Shanks 19, Janssen 8, Zoller 8, Vollertsen 7, Parde 5, Brammier 4.
Wilber-Clatonia--Palmer 22, Skleba 11, Kuhlmann 7, Zajicek 7, Pulliam 5, Vazquez 2.