Boys basketball scores and postponements, 1/17
Boys basketball

FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES

Aquinas at Grand Island CC, ppd.

Columbus Lakeview at Centennial, ppd.

Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock, ppd. to Jan. 21

Crete at York, ppd.

Cross County at David City, ppd.

Deshler at McCool Junction

Heartland at East Butler

High Plains at Dorchester

Lincoln Christian at Columbus Scotus, ppd.

Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X, ppd.

Lincoln North Star at Norfolk, ppd.

Lincoln Northeast at Kearney,  ppd.

Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island, ppd.

Lourdes CC at Lincoln Lutheran, ppd. to Jan. 23

Omaha Concordia at Bishop Neumann, ppd.

Seward at Schuyler, ppd.

Thayer Central at Sutton

Yutan at Malcolm, ppd. to Jan. 30

