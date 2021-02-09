Boys basketball scores, 2/9

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View 33, Cedar Bluffs 30
Lincoln North Star 66, Columbus 36
Parkview Christian 67, Boys Town 60
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 78, Syracuse 31
Cross County 65, East Butler 36
Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Thayer Central 48
Dorchester at Hampton
Elkhorn 42, Waverly 29
Falls City 51, Diller-Odell 45
Falls City SH 64, East Atchison, Mo. 22
Heartland 62, Deshler 57
Humphrey SF 47, Aquinas 31
Logan View/SS at Ashland-Greenwood, ccd.
Louisville 74, Raymond Central 55
Lourdes CC 41, Brownell Talbot 29
McCool Junction 67, Exeter-Milligan 47
Mead 57, Johnson County Central 55
Omaha Skutt 66, Norris 58
Platteview 66, Crete 38
Sandy Creek 57, Fillmore Central 28
Seward 69, Fairbury 47
Southern 66, Lewiston 44
Tri County 70, HTRS 62
Wahoo 73, Columbus Scotus 56
Wilber-Clatonia 44, Sutton 29
Yutan 61, Bishop Neumann 31
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 64, Hastings 30
Ainsworth 48, Stuart 47
Almena-Northern Valley, Kan. 77, Alma 43
Ansley-Litchfield 42, Arcadia/Loup City 38
Arapahoe 49, Cambridge 37
Arlington 53, Plattsmouth 46
Aurora 57, Lexington 44
BRLD 63, Wisner-Pilger 43
Battle Creek 47, Neligh-Oakdale 36
Bellevue East 55, Omaha South 52
Bellevue West 74, Waukee, Iowa 60
Bloomfield 74, Santee 63
Broken Bow 64, Ord 50
Central Valley 66, Elkhorn Valley 56
Chadron 61, Valentine 25
Creighton Prep 74, Omaha Burke 44
DC West 82, Conestoga 48
Elgin/PJ 67, CWC 19
Fullerton 56, St. Edward 31
Gibbon 57, Southern Valley 54, OT
Gretna 62, Omaha North 60
Hartington-Newcastle 58, Wausa 54
Hershey 64, Paxton 43
Hitchcock County 63, Bird City-Cheylin, Kan. 50
Homer 34, Hartington CC 33
Kenesaw 64, Red Cloud 26
Loomis 65, Axtell 56
Lutheran Northeast 65, Creighton 43
Maxwell 52, Sutherland 31
Maywood-Hayes Center 62, South Platte 43
Morrill 43, Hemingford 35
Nebraska Christian 51, Nebraska Lutheran 44
North Bend Central 75, Tekamah-Herman 54
North Platte St. Pat's 70, Dundy Co.-Stratton 49
Northern Valley, Kan. 77, Alma 43
Omaha Central 81, Omaha Northwest 44
O'Neill 69, Plainview 32
Overton 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 45
Perkins County 76, Creek Valley 57
Pierce 53, Clarkson/Leigh 21
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 88, Kimball 38
Potter-Dix 63, Peetz, Colo. 19
Riverside 69, Elba 4
St. Mary's 81, Boyd County 33
St. Paul 57, Ravenna 27
Tea Area, S.D. 80, Crofton 31
Tri County Northeast 52, Randolph 37
Twin River 71, Stanton 57
Wallace 55, Southwest 39
Walthill 85, Omaha Nation 54
West Point-Beemer 73, Madison 30
Winnebago 57, Wakefield 54