Boys basketball scores, 2/9
Boys basketball scores, 2/9

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 33, Cedar Bluffs 30

Lincoln North Star 66, Columbus 36

Parkview Christian 67, Boys Town 60

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 78, Syracuse 31

Cross County 65, East Butler 36  

Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Thayer Central 48

Dorchester at Hampton

Elkhorn 42, Waverly 29 

Falls City 51, Diller-Odell 45

Falls City SH 64, East Atchison, Mo. 22

Heartland 62, Deshler 57

Humphrey SF 47, Aquinas 31

Logan View/SS at Ashland-Greenwood, ccd.

Louisville 74, Raymond Central 55

Lourdes CC 41, Brownell Talbot 29

McCool Junction 67, Exeter-Milligan 47

Mead 57, Johnson County Central 55 

Omaha Skutt 66, Norris 58

Platteview 66, Crete 38

Sandy Creek 57, Fillmore Central 28

Seward 69, Fairbury 47 

Southern 66, Lewiston 44 

Tri County 70, HTRS 62

Wahoo 73, Columbus Scotus 56

Wilber-Clatonia 44, Sutton 29  

Yutan 61, Bishop Neumann 31

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 64, Hastings 30

Ainsworth 48, Stuart 47

Almena-Northern Valley, Kan. 77, Alma 43

Ansley-Litchfield 42, Arcadia/Loup City 38

Arapahoe 49, Cambridge 37

Arlington 53, Plattsmouth 46

Aurora 57, Lexington 44

BRLD 63, Wisner-Pilger 43

Battle Creek 47, Neligh-Oakdale 36

Bellevue East 55, Omaha South 52

Bellevue West 74, Waukee, Iowa 60

Bloomfield 74, Santee 63

Broken Bow 64, Ord 50

Central Valley 66, Elkhorn Valley 56

Chadron 61, Valentine 25

Creighton Prep 74, Omaha Burke 44

DC West 82, Conestoga 48

Elgin/PJ 67, CWC 19

Fullerton 56, St. Edward 31

Gibbon 57, Southern Valley 54, OT

Gretna 62, Omaha North 60

Hartington-Newcastle 58, Wausa 54

Hershey 64, Paxton 43

Hitchcock County 63, Bird City-Cheylin, Kan. 50

Homer 34, Hartington CC 33

Kenesaw 64, Red Cloud 26

Loomis 65, Axtell 56

Lutheran Northeast 65, Creighton 43

Maxwell 52, Sutherland 31

Maywood-Hayes Center 62, South Platte 43

Morrill 43, Hemingford 35

Nebraska Christian 51, Nebraska Lutheran 44

North Bend Central 75, Tekamah-Herman 54

North Platte St. Pat's 70, Dundy Co.-Stratton 49

Northern Valley, Kan. 77, Alma 43

Omaha Central 81, Omaha Northwest 44

O'Neill 69, Plainview 32

Overton 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 45

Perkins County 76, Creek Valley 57

Pierce 53, Clarkson/Leigh 21

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 88, Kimball 38

Potter-Dix 63, Peetz, Colo. 19

Riverside 69, Elba 4

St. Mary's 81, Boyd County 33

St. Paul 57, Ravenna 27

Tea Area, S.D. 80, Crofton 31

Tri County Northeast 52, Randolph 37

Twin River 71, Stanton 57

Wallace 55, Southwest 39

Walthill 85, Omaha Nation 54

West Point-Beemer 73, Madison 30

Winnebago 57, Wakefield 54

