Boys basketball scores, 2/8

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Boys Town 89, Parkview Christian 80
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 74, Logan View/SS 28
Auburn 74, Syracuse 41
Cross County 60, East Butler 32
Doniphan-Trumbull 53, Thayer Central 35
Exeter-Milligan 45, McCool Junction 41, OT
Falls City at Diller-Odell
Falls City SH 61, East Atchison, Mo. 27
Hampton 53, Dorchester 41
Heartland 63, Deshler 31
Humphrey St. Francis 51, Aquinas 41
Johnson County Central 50, Elmwood-Murdock 39
Louisville 61, Raymond Central 58
Lourdes CC at Brownell Talbot, ppd.
Omaha Skutt 69, Norris 44
Platteview 57, Crete 37
Sandy Creek 53, Fillmore Central 34
Seward 52, Fairbury 34
Southern 81, Lewiston 45
Tri County 61, HTRS 47
Wahoo 68, Columbus Scotus 41
Wilber-Clatonia 52, Sutton 43
Yutan 49, Bishop Neumann 37
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 93, Omaha Benson 50
Blair 50, Elkhorn North 43
Blue Hill 57, Bertrand 52
Cambridge 62, Arapahoe 40
Cozad 73, Sandhills Valley 53
Creighton Prep 92, Omaha Burke 49
DC West 63, Conestoga 51
Elkhorn Valley 68, Central Valley 29
Fullerton 70, St. Edward 43
Grand Island 68, Fremont 43
Hartington CC 79, Homer 38
Hartington-Newcastle 46, Wausa 44, OT
Kenesaw 61, Red Cloud 34
Loomis 68, Axtell 50
Mount Michael 63, Omaha Concordia 53
Mullen 44, Sandhill/Thedford 43
Norfolk Catholic 63, Guardian Angels CC 26
Omaha Central 78, Omaha Northwest 38
Omaha North 63, Gretna 58
Omaha Roncalli 52, Bennington 44
Overton 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Paxton 46, Hershey 39
Perkins County 68, Creek Valley 22
Pierce 54, Clarkson-Leigh 40
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Twin Loup 31
Tri County Northeast 43, Randolph 41
West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 37
Winnebago 56, Wakefield 52
Wynot 58, Irene-Wakonda, SD 45