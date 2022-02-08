 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 2/8

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Boys Town 89, Parkview Christian 80

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 74, Logan View/SS 28

Auburn 74, Syracuse 41

Cross County 60, East Butler 32

Doniphan-Trumbull 53, Thayer Central 35

Exeter-Milligan 45, McCool Junction 41, OT

Falls City at Diller-Odell

Falls City SH 61, East Atchison, Mo. 27

Hampton 53, Dorchester 41

Heartland 63, Deshler 31

Humphrey St. Francis 51, Aquinas 41

Johnson County Central 50, Elmwood-Murdock 39

Louisville 61, Raymond Central 58

Lourdes CC at Brownell Talbot, ppd. 

Omaha Skutt 69, Norris 44

Platteview 57, Crete 37

Sandy Creek 53, Fillmore Central 34

Seward 52, Fairbury 34

Southern 81, Lewiston 45

Tri County 61, HTRS 47

Wahoo 68, Columbus Scotus 41

Wilber-Clatonia 52, Sutton 43

Yutan 49, Bishop Neumann 37

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Bellevue West 93, Omaha Benson 50

Blair 50, Elkhorn North 43

Blue Hill 57, Bertrand 52

Cambridge 62, Arapahoe 40

Cozad 73, Sandhills Valley 53

Creighton Prep 92, Omaha Burke 49

DC West 63, Conestoga 51

Elkhorn Valley 68, Central Valley 29

Fullerton 70, St. Edward 43

Grand Island 68, Fremont 43

Hartington CC 79, Homer 38

Hartington-Newcastle 46, Wausa 44, OT

Kenesaw 61, Red Cloud 34

Loomis 68, Axtell 50

Mount Michael 63, Omaha Concordia 53

Mullen 44, Sandhill/Thedford 43

Norfolk Catholic 63, Guardian Angels CC 26

Omaha Central 78, Omaha Northwest 38

Omaha North 63, Gretna 58

Omaha Roncalli 52, Bennington 44

Overton 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Paxton 46, Hershey 39

Perkins County 68, Creek Valley 22

Pierce 54, Clarkson-Leigh 40

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Twin Loup 31

Tri County Northeast 43, Randolph 41

West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 37

Winnebago 56, Wakefield 52

Wynot 58, Irene-Wakonda, SD 45

