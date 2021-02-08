Boys basketball scores, 2/8

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 68, Aquinas 53
Lincoln Lutheran 63, Hastings SC 55
Parkview Christian 76, College View 47
AREA SCHOOLS
Arlington 60, Syracuse 31
Cross County 57, David City 36
East Butler at Heartland, ccd.
Grand Island 76, Norfolk 74, OT
Pawnee City at Omaha Christian, ccd.
Palmyra 69, Johnson County Central 63
Smith Center, Kan. 40, Superior 34
PIONEERS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
3rd: Lourdes CC 46, Southern 44
SNC TOURNAMENT
1st: Milford 56, Centennial 42
3rd: Sutton 52, Heartland 44
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 83, Hi-Line 40
Elkhorn Valley 53, Niobrara/Verdigre 43