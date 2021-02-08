 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball scores, 2/8
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 2/8

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 68, Aquinas 53

Lincoln Lutheran 63, Hastings SC 55

Parkview Christian 76, College View 47

AREA SCHOOLS

Arlington 60, Syracuse 31

Cross County 57, David City 36

East Butler at Heartland, ccd.

Grand Island 76, Norfolk 74, OT

Pawnee City at Omaha Christian, ccd.

Palmyra 69, Johnson County Central 63  

Smith Center, Kan. 40, Superior 34  

PIONEERS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

3rd: Lourdes CC 46, Southern 44

SNC TOURNAMENT

1st: Milford 56, Centennial 42

3rd: Sutton 52, Heartland 44

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 83, Hi-Line 40 

Elkhorn Valley 53, Niobrara/Verdigre 43 

Gothenburg 61, Minden 49 

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Harvard 42

Palmer vs. Burwell, ccd.

Ralston 73, South Sioux City 56

Siouxland Christian, Iowa 58, Homer 37

LEWIS & CLARK CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Winnebago 66, Osmond 62 

High school boys basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Johnson-Brock reacts to winning the Class D-2 state championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News