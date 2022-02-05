Boys basketball scores, 2/5

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 84, Lincoln East 52
Creighton Prep 59, Lincoln Northeast 53
Lincoln Christian 55, Aquinas 45
Lincoln High 72, Omaha Northwest 47
Lincoln Lutheran 49, Hastings SC 38
Lincoln North Star 66, Columbus 31
Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Bryan 58
Lincoln Southwest 63, Millard North 58
Parkview Christian 69, Cedar Bluffs 12
AREA SCHOOLS
Cross County at High Plains
Wahoo 56, Beatrice 42
York 58, Columbus Lakeview 55
ECNC TOURNAMENT
1st: Auburn 28, Freeman 21
3rd: Johnson Co. Central 56, Malcolm 44
5th: Palmyra 67, Mead 50
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Falls City SH vs. Tri County
3rd: Johnson-Brock 44, Lourdes CC 41
SNC TOURNAMENT
1st: Sandy Creek at Centennial
3rd: Milford 65, Heartland 45
Thayer Central 51, Superior 43
Sutton vs. David City
Wilber-Clatonia 42, Fairbury 41
OTHER SCHOOLS
Banner County 40, Sioux County 31
Bayard 59, Mitchell 55
Boone Central 59, Battle Creek 51
Deshler 35, Franklin 26
Elkhorn North 66, Lewis Central 50
Elkhorn South 58, Omaha Benson 43
Elm Creek 50, Ansley/Litchfield 44
Glenwood 62, Plattsmouth 48
Grand Island 75, Norfolk 43
Gretna 64, Millard West 46
Hartington CC 63, O'Neill 59
Kearney Catholic 65, Columbus Scotus 43
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Red Cloud 36
Logan View/SS 53, Syracuse 51
Louisville 64, Omaha Gross 60
McCook 67, Ainsworth 58
North Platte St. Pat's 84, Cambridge 35
Ogallala 60, Broken Bow 37
Omaha Westside 90, Bellevue East 58
Papillion-La Vista South 65, Omaha North 61
Peetz 44, Creek Valley 36
Potter-Dix 84, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 47
Wayne 51, Norfolk Catholic 47
West Holt 57, Elkhorn Valley 53
Wisner-Pilger 53, West Point-Beemer 44
Wood River 65, Centura 47