agate

Boys basketball scores, 2/5

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 84, Lincoln East 52

Creighton Prep 59, Lincoln Northeast 53

Lincoln Christian 55, Aquinas 45

Lincoln High 72, Omaha Northwest 47

Lincoln Lutheran 49, Hastings SC 38

Lincoln North Star 66, Columbus 31

Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Bryan 58

Lincoln Southwest 63, Millard North 58

Parkview Christian 69, Cedar Bluffs 12

AREA SCHOOLS

Cross County at High Plains

Wahoo 56, Beatrice 42

York 58, Columbus Lakeview 55

ECNC TOURNAMENT

1st: Auburn 28, Freeman 21 

3rd: Johnson Co. Central 56, Malcolm 44

5th: Palmyra 67, Mead 50

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Falls City SH vs. Tri County

3rd: Johnson-Brock 44, Lourdes CC 41

SNC TOURNAMENT

1st: Sandy Creek at Centennial

3rd: Milford 65, Heartland 45

Thayer Central 51, Superior 43

Sutton vs. David City

Wilber-Clatonia 42, Fairbury 41

OTHER SCHOOLS

Banner County 40, Sioux County 31

Bayard 59, Mitchell 55

Boone Central 59, Battle Creek 51 

Deshler 35, Franklin 26

Elkhorn North 66, Lewis Central 50

Elkhorn South 58, Omaha Benson 43

Elm Creek 50, Ansley/Litchfield 44

Glenwood 62, Plattsmouth 48

Grand Island 75, Norfolk 43

Gretna 64, Millard West 46

Hartington CC 63, O'Neill 59

Kearney Catholic 65, Columbus Scotus 43

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Red Cloud 36 

Logan View/SS 53, Syracuse 51

Louisville 64, Omaha Gross 60

McCook 67, Ainsworth 58

North Platte St. Pat's 84, Cambridge 35

Ogallala 60, Broken Bow 37

Omaha Westside 90, Bellevue East 58

Papillion-La Vista South 65, Omaha North 61

Peetz 44, Creek Valley 36

Potter-Dix 84, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 47

Wayne 51, Norfolk Catholic 47

West Holt 57, Elkhorn Valley 53

Wisner-Pilger 53, West Point-Beemer 44

Wood River 65, Centura 47

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

