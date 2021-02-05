 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 2/5
Boys basketball scores, 2/5

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 44

Lincoln Southeast 78, Norfolk 63 

Lincoln Southwest 72, Columbus 59 

Norris 59, Lincoln Christian 44

Parkview Christian 49, Brownell Talbot 42 

AREA SCHOOLS

Aurora 41, Waverly 33

Ashland-Greenwood 58, DC West 33

BDS 47, Shelby-Rising City 32

Columbus Scotus 63, Bishop Neumann 44  

East Butler at High Plains

Exeter-Milligan 59, Hampton 34

Giltner 34, Dorchester 13 

Kearney 51, Grand Island 46 

McCool Junction 77, Nebraska Lutheran 42 

Nebraska City 52, Fort Calhoun 48

Osceola 57, Meridian 23

Seward 59, Blair 36

York 71, Holdrege 62 

ECNC TOURNAMENT

Malcolm 48, Falls City 42

Semifinals

Auburn 65, Johnson County Central 30

Freeman 50, Mead 24

Saturday's games at SCC-Lincoln

1st: Auburn vs. Freeman

3rd: Johnson County Central vs. Mead

PIONEEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Diller-Odell 52, Johnson Brock 46

Friend 52, Sterling 46

Lewiston 59, Pawnee City 55

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 56, Sandhills/Thedford 28

Arapahoe 59, Brady 29

Archbishop Bergan 77, Boys Town 59

Arlington 56, Conestoga 46

Arthur County 59, South Platte 55 

Bellevue West 63, Omaha South 34

Burwell 71, Spalding Academy 38

Chase County 64, North Platte St. Pat's 61

Cody-Kilgore 43, Crawford 29

Dundy County-Stratton 67, Southwest 27 

Gothenburg 69, Valentine 38 

Grand Island CC 61, Lexington 42

Gretna 54, Omaha Benson 41

Hitchcock County 60, Maywood-Hayes Center 40

Leyton 44, Creek Valley 35

Logan View/SS 43, Louisville 40

Medicine Valley 48, Bertrand 45

Millard North 87, Elkhorn South 71

Millard South 63, Omaha Bryan 47

Minden 56, Cozad 50

Mullen 48, South Loup 38 

North Platte 53, Hastings 47

Northwest 50, Schuyler 30 

Ogallala 60, McCook 47

Omaha Christian 62, Cornerstone Christian 26 

Omaha Concordia 54, Plattsmouth 48

Omaha North 62, Omaha Burke 43

Omaha Skutt 78, Elkhorn North 33 

Omaha Westside 59, Millard West 38 

Papillion-La Vista South 64, Bellevue East 44 

Paxton 46, Sandhills Valley 36

Potter-Dix 75, Garden County 54 

Ralston 62, Omaha Roncalli 48

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 57, Chadron 43

Scottsbluff 45, Alliance 43

Sidney 66, Gering 33

Sutherland 46, Wauneta-Palisade 45

Twin Loup 56, Elba 31

Wallace 42, Maxwell 32 

EAST HUSKER TOURNAMENT

BRLD 56, Oakland-Craig 52 

Howells/Dodge 57, Clarkson/Leigh 41

Humphrey/LHF 62, North Bend Central 54 

Twin River 47, West Point-Beemer 46

FORT KEARNY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Amherst 54, Elm Creek 42

Ansley/Litchfield 61, Loomis 60

LOUPLATTE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Doniphan-Trumbull 65, Central City 57

St. Paul 70, Gibbon 38

MID-STATE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Boone Central 64, Battle Creek 52

O'Neill 71, Guardian Angels CC 56

Pierce 50, Norfolk Catholic 30

Wayne 60, Hartington Cedar Catholic 42

WESTERN TRAILS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Bridgeport 85, Bayard 61

Mitchell 67, Gordon/Rushville 50

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

