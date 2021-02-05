Boys basketball scores, 2/5

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 44
Lincoln Southeast 78, Norfolk 63
Lincoln Southwest 72, Columbus 59
Norris 59, Lincoln Christian 44
Parkview Christian 49, Brownell Talbot 42
AREA SCHOOLS
Aurora 41, Waverly 33
Ashland-Greenwood 58, DC West 33
BDS 47, Shelby-Rising City 32
Columbus Scotus 63, Bishop Neumann 44
East Butler at High Plains
Exeter-Milligan 59, Hampton 34
Giltner 34, Dorchester 13
Kearney 51, Grand Island 46
McCool Junction 77, Nebraska Lutheran 42
Nebraska City 52, Fort Calhoun 48
Osceola 57, Meridian 23
Seward 59, Blair 36
York 71, Holdrege 62
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Malcolm 48, Falls City 42
Semifinals
Auburn 65, Johnson County Central 30
Freeman 50, Mead 24
Saturday's games at SCC-Lincoln
1st: Auburn vs. Freeman
3rd: Johnson County Central vs. Mead
PIONEEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Diller-Odell 52, Johnson Brock 46
Friend 52, Sterling 46
Lewiston 59, Pawnee City 55
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 56, Sandhills/Thedford 28
Arapahoe 59, Brady 29
Archbishop Bergan 77, Boys Town 59
Arlington 56, Conestoga 46
Arthur County 59, South Platte 55
Bellevue West 63, Omaha South 34
Burwell 71, Spalding Academy 38
Chase County 64, North Platte St. Pat's 61
Cody-Kilgore 43, Crawford 29
Dundy County-Stratton 67, Southwest 27
Gothenburg 69, Valentine 38
Grand Island CC 61, Lexington 42
Gretna 54, Omaha Benson 41
Hitchcock County 60, Maywood-Hayes Center 40
Leyton 44, Creek Valley 35
Logan View/SS 43, Louisville 40
Medicine Valley 48, Bertrand 45
Millard North 87, Elkhorn South 71
Millard South 63, Omaha Bryan 47
Minden 56, Cozad 50
Mullen 48, South Loup 38
North Platte 53, Hastings 47
Northwest 50, Schuyler 30
Ogallala 60, McCook 47
Omaha Christian 62, Cornerstone Christian 26
Omaha Concordia 54, Plattsmouth 48
Omaha North 62, Omaha Burke 43
Omaha Skutt 78, Elkhorn North 33
Omaha Westside 59, Millard West 38
Papillion-La Vista South 64, Bellevue East 44
Paxton 46, Sandhills Valley 36
Potter-Dix 75, Garden County 54
Ralston 62, Omaha Roncalli 48
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 57, Chadron 43
Scottsbluff 45, Alliance 43
Sidney 66, Gering 33
Sutherland 46, Wauneta-Palisade 45
Twin Loup 56, Elba 31
Wallace 42, Maxwell 32
EAST HUSKER TOURNAMENT
BRLD 56, Oakland-Craig 52
Howells/Dodge 57, Clarkson/Leigh 41
Humphrey/LHF 62, North Bend Central 54
Twin River 47, West Point-Beemer 46
FORT KEARNY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Amherst 54, Elm Creek 42
Ansley/Litchfield 61, Loomis 60
LOUPLATTE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Doniphan-Trumbull 65, Central City 57
St. Paul 70, Gibbon 38
MID-STATE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Boone Central 64, Battle Creek 52
O'Neill 71, Guardian Angels CC 56