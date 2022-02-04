Boys basketball scores, 2/4

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 56, Lincoln High 49
Lincoln Christian 60, Norris 40
Lincoln Northeast 58, Lincoln North Star 57, OT
Lincoln Pius X 61, Lincoln East 55
Lincoln Southeast 57, Norfolk 41
Lincoln Southwest 64, Columbus 35
Parkview Christian 70, Brownell Talbot 50
AREA SCHOOLS
Aurora 55, Waverly 43
Bishop Neumann 61, Columbus Scotus 33
DC West at Ashland-Greenwood
Dorchester at Giltner
High Plains at East Butler
Exeter-Milligan at Hampton
McCool Junction 61, Nebraska Lutheran 53
People are also reading…
Nebraska City 48, Clarinda, Iowa 41
Osceola 68, Meridian 38
Seward 59, Blair 46
Shelby-Rising City at BDS
Syracuse 51, Arlington 40
York 63, Holdrege 40
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Friend 43, Southern 40
HTRS vs. Pawnee City
Sterling 47, Lewiston 34
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 68, Elm Creek 33
Arapahoe 63, Brady 47
Arthur County 42, South Platte 33
Bellevue West 72, Omaha South 36
Boone Central 75, GACC 45
Burwell 76, Spalding Academy 52
Central City 46, Wood River 43
Conestoga 57, Stanton 42
Creighton Prep 64, Papillion-La Vista 47
Dundy County-Stratton 75, Southwest 25
Gothenburg 74, Valentine 12
Howells-Dodge 67, West Point-Beemer 49
Humphrey/LHF 52, Wisner-Pilger 48
Kearney 57, Grand Island 50
Kenesaw 56, Blue Hill 48
Loomis 61, Ansley/Litchfield 35
Louisville 59, Logan View/SS 42
Lutheran-Northeast 62, Omaha Nation 39
Maxwell 53, Wallace 51
Maywood/Hayes Center 49, Hitchcock County 39
McCook 73, Ogallala 68
Medicine Valley 61, Bertrand 44
Millard North 57, Elkhorn South 47
Minden 54, Cozad 43
Mullen 63, South Loup 50
Norfolk Catholic 56, Hartington CC 45
North Bend Central 56, Clarkson/Leigh 36
Northwest 59, Schuyler 12
Oakland-Craig 53, Stanton 46
Omaha North 72, Omaha Burke 55
Omaha Skutt 52, Elkhorn North 34
Omaha Westside 70, Millard West 31
Papillion-La Vista South 63, Bellevue East 40
Potter-Dix 44, Garden County 37
Shelton 59, Silver Lake 46
St. Edward 47, Cedar Bluffs 35
S-E-M 60, Pleasanton 51
Wauneta-Palisade 33, Sutherland 31
Wayne 53, O'Neill 42