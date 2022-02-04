 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 2/4

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont 56, Lincoln High 49

Lincoln Christian 60, Norris 40

Lincoln Northeast 58, Lincoln North Star 57, OT

Lincoln Pius X 61, Lincoln East 55

Lincoln Southeast 57, Norfolk 41

Lincoln Southwest 64, Columbus 35

Parkview Christian 70, Brownell Talbot 50

AREA SCHOOLS

Aurora 55, Waverly 43

Bishop Neumann 61, Columbus Scotus 33

DC West at Ashland-Greenwood

Dorchester at Giltner

High Plains at East Butler

Exeter-Milligan at Hampton

McCool Junction 61, Nebraska Lutheran 53

Nebraska City 48, Clarinda, Iowa 41

Osceola 68, Meridian 38

Seward 59, Blair 46

Shelby-Rising City at BDS

Syracuse 51, Arlington 40

York 63, Holdrege 40

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Friend 43, Southern 40

HTRS vs. Pawnee City

Sterling 47, Lewiston 34

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 68, Elm Creek 33

Arapahoe 63, Brady 47

Arthur County 42, South Platte 33

Bellevue West 72, Omaha South 36

Boone Central 75, GACC 45

Burwell 76, Spalding Academy 52

Central City 46, Wood River 43

Conestoga 57, Stanton 42

Creighton Prep 64, Papillion-La Vista 47

Dundy County-Stratton 75, Southwest 25

Gothenburg 74, Valentine 12

Howells-Dodge 67, West Point-Beemer 49

Humphrey/LHF 52, Wisner-Pilger 48

Kearney 57, Grand Island 50

Kenesaw 56, Blue Hill 48

Loomis 61, Ansley/Litchfield 35

Louisville 59, Logan View/SS 42

Lutheran-Northeast 62, Omaha Nation 39

Maxwell 53, Wallace 51

Maywood/Hayes Center 49, Hitchcock County 39

McCook 73, Ogallala 68

Medicine Valley 61, Bertrand 44

Millard North 57, Elkhorn South 47

Minden 54, Cozad 43

Mullen 63, South Loup 50

Norfolk Catholic 56, Hartington CC 45

North Bend Central 56, Clarkson/Leigh 36

Northwest 59, Schuyler 12

Oakland-Craig 53, Stanton 46

Omaha North 72, Omaha Burke 55

Omaha Skutt 52, Elkhorn North 34

Omaha Westside 70, Millard West 31

Papillion-La Vista South 63, Bellevue East 40

Potter-Dix 44, Garden County 37

Shelton 59, Silver Lake 46

St. Edward 47, Cedar Bluffs 35

S-E-M 60, Pleasanton 51

Wauneta-Palisade 33, Sutherland 31

Wayne 53, O'Neill 42

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

