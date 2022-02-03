 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 2/3

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

AREA SCHOOLS

Nebraska City 60, Raymond Central 41

Nebraska Lutheran at Dorchester

Waverly 54, Bishop Neumann 51, OT

Yutan 47, Syracuse 30

ECNC TOURNAMENT 

Auburn 47, Johnson Co. Central 27

Palmyra 47, Elmwood-Murdock 24

Freeman 68, Malcolm 42

Mead 50, Weeping Water 48

SNC TOURNAMENT

Centennial 45, Milford 37

Sandy Creek 65, Heartland 49

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Falls City SH 61, Johnson-Brock 21

Tri County 47, Lourdes CC 31

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington 42, Conestoga 26

Bayard 56, Kimball 9

Bloomfield 44, Creighton 42

Central Valley 45, St. Edward 21

Elgin/PJ 50, West Holt 32

Gretna 73, Omaha Benson 42

Hartington-Newcastle 69, Walthill 55

Laurel-C-C 58, Wynot 49

Medicine Valley 58, Wauneta-Palisade 17

Millard South 58, Omaha Bryan 36

Mitchell 71, Hemingford 54

Osceola 72, Fullerton 45

Platteview 60, Ralston 49

Ponca 50, Plainview 39

Sandhills Valley 61, Brady 34

St. Mary's 52, Elkhorn Valley 48

Tri County Northeast 60, Winside 52

Winnebago 57, Columbus Wakefield 54

