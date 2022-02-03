Boys basketball scores, 2/3

Boys basketball
AREA SCHOOLS
Nebraska City 60, Raymond Central 41
Nebraska Lutheran at Dorchester
Waverly 54, Bishop Neumann 51, OT
Yutan 47, Syracuse 30
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Auburn 47, Johnson Co. Central 27
Palmyra 47, Elmwood-Murdock 24
Freeman 68, Malcolm 42
Mead 50, Weeping Water 48
SNC TOURNAMENT
Centennial 45, Milford 37
Sandy Creek 65, Heartland 49
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Falls City SH 61, Johnson-Brock 21
Tri County 47, Lourdes CC 31
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 42, Conestoga 26
Bayard 56, Kimball 9
Bloomfield 44, Creighton 42
Central Valley 45, St. Edward 21
Elgin/PJ 50, West Holt 32
Gretna 73, Omaha Benson 42
Hartington-Newcastle 69, Walthill 55
Laurel-C-C 58, Wynot 49
Medicine Valley 58, Wauneta-Palisade 17
Millard South 58, Omaha Bryan 36
Mitchell 71, Hemingford 54
Osceola 72, Fullerton 45
Platteview 60, Ralston 49
Ponca 50, Plainview 39
Sandhills Valley 61, Brady 34
St. Mary's 52, Elkhorn Valley 48
Tri County Northeast 60, Winside 52
Winnebago 57, Columbus Wakefield 54