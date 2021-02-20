Boys basketball scores, 2/20

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South 62, Lincoln Southeast 49
Gretna 60, Lincoln High 40
Lincoln East 79, Norfolk 35
Lincoln Northeast 72, Fremont 54
Papillion-La Vista 64, Lincoln Southwest 51
Papillion-La Vista South 72, Lincoln North Star 66
AREA SCHOOLS
Falls City SH 52, Lourdes CC 45
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 61, Omaha Northwest 47
Council Bluffs AL Iowa 61, Millard West 57
Creighton Prep 49, Omaha Central 39
Millard South 52, Omaha Westside 48
