Boys basketball scores, 2/20
Boys basketball scores, 2/20

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South 62, Lincoln Southeast 49 

Gretna 60, Lincoln High 40 

Lincoln East 79, Norfolk 35

Lincoln Northeast 72, Fremont 54 

Papillion-La Vista 64, Lincoln Southwest 51

Papillion-La Vista South 72, Lincoln North Star 66

AREA SCHOOLS

Falls City SH 52, Lourdes CC 45

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 61, Omaha Northwest 47

Council Bluffs AL Iowa 61, Millard West 57

Creighton Prep 49, Omaha Central 39

Millard South 52, Omaha Westside 48

