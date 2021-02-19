 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 2/19
Boys basketball scores, 2/19

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 46, Bishop Neumann 37

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Boys Town 40

Lincoln North Star 57, Fremont 46

Lincoln Northeast 84, Norfolk 63

Lincoln Pius X 74, Grand Island 53

Lincoln Southeast 71, Omaha Burke 59

Papillion-La Vista 53, Lincoln East 41

Parkview Christian 56, Diller-Odell 40  

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 57, Malcolm 49

Auburn 74, Johnson County Central 37

Aquinas 62, Columbus Scotus 49 

Beatrice 57, Waverly 33 

Centennial 34, Wilber-Clatonia 32

Clarkson/Leigh 61, David City 38 

Cross County 67, Friend 41

Deshler 57, Lawrence-Nelson 48

Exeter-Milligan 51, Dorchester 31

Fairbury 42, Falls City 41

Freeman 58, Sterling 37

Johnson-Brock 37, Mead 35

Louisville 52, Elmwood-Murdock 20

McCool Junction 70, Giltner 29 

Milford 66, Syracuse 50

Millard North 73, Kearney 43

Norris 56, Wahoo 49

Palmyra 74, HTRS 40

Papillion-La Vista South 73, Columbus 36 

Pawnee City at Southern

Schuyler 53, Raymond Central 40 

Shelby-Rising City 56, East Butler 37 

Sutton 70, Superior 37  

Thayer Central 56, Fillmore Central 46

Tri County 68, Lewiston 34

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Ainsworth 58, Cody-Kilgore 35

Alliance 53, Sidney 47

Amherst 51, Broken Bow 40

Arapahoe 57, Alma 36

Aurora 72, Holdrege 47

BRLD 77, Pender 30

Bellevue West 83, Omaha Central 75, OT

Bertrand 48, Cambridge 31

Blue Hill 53, Heartland Lutheran 27

Boone Central 74, Crofton 33

Bridgeport 81, Perkins County 51

Burwell 71, CWC 27

Chase County 70, Sutherland 40

Conestoga 60, Weeping Water 48

Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Arcadia/Loup City 54

Dundy Co.-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 43

Elkhorn North 63, Hastings 58

Elm Creek 64, Hi-Line 28

Franklin 48, Red Cloud 45

Fullerton 75, Palmer 68

Gordon-Rushville 75, Valentine 35

Grand Island CC 50, St. Paul 31

Hitchcock County 63, South Platte 27

Howells-Dodge 50, Lutheran High Northeast 43

Humphrey/LHF 73, Plainview 26

Humphrey SF 60, Twin River 56

Kearney Catholic 39, Adams Central 36

Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Southwest 44

Millard North 73, Kearney 43

Millard South 54, Omaha North 25

Mitchell 74, Kimball 27

Mullen 65, Wauneta-Palisade 26

North Platte St. Pat's 58, Paxton 27

Omaha Benson 66, Omaha Northwest 63

Omaha Concordia 53, Arlington 47

Omaha Westside 59, Gretna 37

Ord 48, Ravenna 43

Osceola 63, High Plains 19

Pierce 47, Wayne 44

Plattsmouth 51, Omaha Gross 37

Ponca 54, Creighton 44

Potter-Dix 76, Minatare 22

Randolph 77, Hartington-Newcastle 47

S-E-M 65, South Loup 47

Sandhills/Thedford 64, Brady 33

Sandhills Valley 77, Hyannis 55

Shelton 42, Silver Lake 34

Southern Valley 51, Axtell 31

Spalding Academy 52, St. Edward 35

St. Mary's 70, Elgin/PJ 32

Stanton 48, Tri County Northeast 47

Stuart 57, North Central 33

Summerland 51, Boyd County 45

Tekamah-Herman 61, Brownell Talbot 58

Wakefield 71, Homer 40

Wallace 72, Creek Valley 51

Walthill 98, Nebraska Lutheran 86

Wausa 42, Bloomfield 39

Winnebago 62, Guardian Angels CC 57

Wisner-Pilger 57, Madison 35

Wood River 53, Kenesaw 48

Wynot 45, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 36

