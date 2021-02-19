Boys basketball scores, 2/19

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 46, Bishop Neumann 37
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Boys Town 40
Lincoln North Star 57, Fremont 46
Lincoln Northeast 84, Norfolk 63
Lincoln Pius X 74, Grand Island 53
Lincoln Southeast 71, Omaha Burke 59
Papillion-La Vista 53, Lincoln East 41
Parkview Christian 56, Diller-Odell 40
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Malcolm 49
Auburn 74, Johnson County Central 37
Aquinas 62, Columbus Scotus 49
Beatrice 57, Waverly 33
Centennial 34, Wilber-Clatonia 32
Clarkson/Leigh 61, David City 38
Cross County 67, Friend 41
Deshler 57, Lawrence-Nelson 48
Exeter-Milligan 51, Dorchester 31
Fairbury 42, Falls City 41
Freeman 58, Sterling 37
Johnson-Brock 37, Mead 35
Louisville 52, Elmwood-Murdock 20
McCool Junction 70, Giltner 29
Milford 66, Syracuse 50
Millard North 73, Kearney 43
Norris 56, Wahoo 49
Palmyra 74, HTRS 40
Papillion-La Vista South 73, Columbus 36
Pawnee City at Southern
Schuyler 53, Raymond Central 40
Shelby-Rising City 56, East Butler 37
Sutton 70, Superior 37
Thayer Central 56, Fillmore Central 46
Tri County 68, Lewiston 34
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 58, Cody-Kilgore 35
Alliance 53, Sidney 47
Amherst 51, Broken Bow 40
Arapahoe 57, Alma 36
Aurora 72, Holdrege 47
BRLD 77, Pender 30
Bellevue West 83, Omaha Central 75, OT
Bertrand 48, Cambridge 31
Blue Hill 53, Heartland Lutheran 27
Boone Central 74, Crofton 33
Bridgeport 81, Perkins County 51
Burwell 71, CWC 27
Chase County 70, Sutherland 40
Conestoga 60, Weeping Water 48
Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Arcadia/Loup City 54
Dundy Co.-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 43
Elkhorn North 63, Hastings 58
Elm Creek 64, Hi-Line 28
Franklin 48, Red Cloud 45
Fullerton 75, Palmer 68
Gordon-Rushville 75, Valentine 35
Grand Island CC 50, St. Paul 31
Hitchcock County 63, South Platte 27
Howells-Dodge 50, Lutheran High Northeast 43
Humphrey/LHF 73, Plainview 26
Humphrey SF 60, Twin River 56
Kearney Catholic 39, Adams Central 36
Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Southwest 44
Millard South 54, Omaha North 25
Mitchell 74, Kimball 27
Mullen 65, Wauneta-Palisade 26
North Platte St. Pat's 58, Paxton 27
Omaha Benson 66, Omaha Northwest 63
Omaha Concordia 53, Arlington 47
Omaha Westside 59, Gretna 37
Ord 48, Ravenna 43
Osceola 63, High Plains 19
Pierce 47, Wayne 44
Plattsmouth 51, Omaha Gross 37
Ponca 54, Creighton 44
Potter-Dix 76, Minatare 22
Randolph 77, Hartington-Newcastle 47
S-E-M 65, South Loup 47
Sandhills/Thedford 64, Brady 33
Sandhills Valley 77, Hyannis 55
Shelton 42, Silver Lake 34
Southern Valley 51, Axtell 31
Spalding Academy 52, St. Edward 35
St. Mary's 70, Elgin/PJ 32
Stanton 48, Tri County Northeast 47
Stuart 57, North Central 33
Summerland 51, Boyd County 45
Tekamah-Herman 61, Brownell Talbot 58
Wakefield 71, Homer 40
Wallace 72, Creek Valley 51
Walthill 98, Nebraska Lutheran 86
Wausa 42, Bloomfield 39
Winnebago 62, Guardian Angels CC 57
Wisner-Pilger 57, Madison 35
Wood River 53, Kenesaw 48
Wynot 45, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 36