Boys basketball scores, 2/19

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South 58, Lincoln Southeast 53
Gretna 70, Lincoln High 48
Lincoln East 68, Norfolk 43
Lincoln Northeast 47, Fremont 44
Lincoln Southwest 56, Papillion-La Vista 53
Papillion-La Vista South 75, Lincoln North Star 51
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 66, Omaha Northwest 62
Grand Island CC 53, Northwest 39
North Platte 76, Elkhorn 71
Omaha Central 57, Creighton Prep 51
Omaha Roncalli 68, Minden 25
Omaha South 78, Omaha Burke 65
Omaha Westside 73, Millard South 43
People are also reading…
Potter-Dix 58, Perkins County 49