Boys basketball scores, 2/19

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South 58, Lincoln Southeast 53

Gretna 70, Lincoln High 48

Lincoln East 68, Norfolk 43

Lincoln Northeast 47, Fremont 44

Lincoln Southwest 56, Papillion-La Vista 53

Papillion-La Vista South 75, Lincoln North Star 51

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 66, Omaha Northwest 62

Grand Island CC 53, Northwest 39

North Platte 76, Elkhorn 71

Omaha Central 57, Creighton Prep 51

Omaha Roncalli 68, Minden 25

Omaha South 78, Omaha Burke 65

Omaha Westside 73, Millard South 43

Potter-Dix 58, Perkins County 49

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

