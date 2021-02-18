Boys basketball scores, 2/18

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View 70, Elba 31
Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha South 44
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 40, Bishop Neumann 36
Millard West 68, Columbus 36
Nebraska City 51, Omaha Gross 38
OTHER SCHOOLS
LeMars, Iowa 73, South Sioux City 35
Mount Michael 70, Bennington 46
Ogallala 82, Broken Bow 51
Omaha Roncalli 44, Blair 25
Omaha Skutt 66, Ralston 46
Platteview 77, DC West 69
Sidney 53, Chadron 39
