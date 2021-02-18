 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 2/18
Boys basketball scores, 2/18

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 70, Elba 31

Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha South 44

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 40, Bishop Neumann 36

Millard West 68, Columbus 36

Nebraska City 51, Omaha Gross 38

OTHER SCHOOLS

LeMars, Iowa 73, South Sioux City 35

Mount Michael 70, Bennington 46

Ogallala 82, Broken Bow 51

Omaha Roncalli 44, Blair 25

Omaha Skutt 66, Ralston 46

Platteview 77, DC West 69

Sidney 53, Chadron 39

