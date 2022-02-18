Boys basketball scores, 2/18

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Boys Town at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Christian 62, Bishop Neumann 53
Lincoln East 76, Papillion-La Vista 65
Lincoln North Star 56, Fremont 55
Lincoln Northeast 69, Norfolk 44
Lincoln Pius X 64, Grand Island 55
Parkview Christian 73, Diller-Odell 35
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 82, Malcolm 44
Auburn 58, Johnson Co. Central 45
Centennial 36, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Clarkson/Leigh 76, David City 34
Columbus Scotus 47, Aquinas 39
Cross County 47, Friend 34
Exeter-Milligan 64, Dorchester 37
Falls City 65, Fairbury 49
Falls City SH at Lourdes CC
Fillmore Central at Thayer Central
Freeman 55, Sterling 12
Johnson-Brock 43, Mead 37
Lawrence-Nelson at Deshler
Louisville 40, Elmwood-Murdock 37
McCool Junction 49, Giltner 34
Meridian at BDS
Milford 70, Syracuse 25
Palmyra 70, HTRS 38
Raymond Central 58, Schuyler 41
Shelby-Rising City at East Butler
Southern 63, Pawnee City 40
Superior 37, Sutton 25
Tri County at Lewiston
Wahoo 59, Norris 53
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 71, Cody-Kilgore 27
Blue Hill 58, Heartland Lutheran 25
Boone Central 73, Crofton 40
Chase County 61, Sutherland 23
Dundy Co.-Stratton 62, Medicine Valley 55
Elm Creek 46, Hi-Line 37
Franklin 48, Red Cloud 46
Fort Calhoun 50, North Bend Central 33
Harvard 35, Wilcox-Hildreth 27
Hitchcock County 77, South Platte 31
Humphrey/LHF 68, Plainview 27
Kearney Catholic 46, Adams Central 32
Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Southwest 19
Mitchell 61, Kimball 31
Neligh-Oakdale 80, Niobrara/Verdigre 75
Omaha Concordia 65, Arlington 55
Ord 56, Ravenna 45
Papillion-La Vista South 71, Columbus 46
Sandhills/Thedford 56, Brady 39
Shelton 52, Silver Lake 32
Spalding Academy 43, St. Edward 29
Southern Valley 48, Axtell 45
Wakefield 78, Homer 48
Walthill 88, Nebraska Lutheran 78
Wallace 88, Creek Valley 51
Wauneta-Palisade 45, Arthur County 41
Wayne 44, Pierce 38
West Holt 73, Santee 46
Wisner-Pilger 59, Madison 24
Wood River 64, Kenesaw 47