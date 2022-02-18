 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball scores, 2/18

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Boys Town at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Christian 62, Bishop Neumann 53

Lincoln East 76, Papillion-La Vista 65

Lincoln North Star 56, Fremont 55

Lincoln Northeast 69, Norfolk 44

Lincoln Pius X 64, Grand Island 55

Parkview Christian 73, Diller-Odell 35

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 82, Malcolm 44

Auburn 58, Johnson Co. Central 45

Centennial 36, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Clarkson/Leigh 76, David City 34

Columbus Scotus 47, Aquinas 39

Cross County 47, Friend 34

Exeter-Milligan 64, Dorchester 37

Falls City 65, Fairbury 49

Falls City SH at Lourdes CC

Fillmore Central at Thayer Central

Freeman 55, Sterling 12

Johnson-Brock 43, Mead 37

Lawrence-Nelson at Deshler

Louisville 40, Elmwood-Murdock 37

McCool Junction 49, Giltner 34

Meridian at BDS

Milford 70, Syracuse 25

Palmyra 70, HTRS 38

Raymond Central 58, Schuyler 41

Shelby-Rising City at East Butler

Southern 63, Pawnee City 40

Superior 37, Sutton 25

Tri County at Lewiston

Wahoo 59, Norris 53

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 71, Cody-Kilgore 27

Blue Hill 58, Heartland Lutheran 25

Boone Central 73, Crofton 40

Chase County 61, Sutherland 23

Dundy Co.-Stratton 62, Medicine Valley 55

Elm Creek 46, Hi-Line 37

Franklin 48, Red Cloud 46

Fort Calhoun 50, North Bend Central 33

Harvard 35, Wilcox-Hildreth 27

Hitchcock County 77, South Platte 31

Humphrey/LHF 68, Plainview 27

Kearney Catholic 46, Adams Central 32

Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Southwest 19

Mitchell 61, Kimball 31

Neligh-Oakdale 80, Niobrara/Verdigre 75

Omaha Concordia 65, Arlington 55

Ord 56, Ravenna 45

Papillion-La Vista South 71, Columbus 46

Sandhills/Thedford 56, Brady 39

Shelton 52, Silver Lake 32

Spalding Academy 43, St. Edward 29

Southern Valley 48, Axtell 45

Wakefield 78, Homer 48

Walthill 88, Nebraska Lutheran 78

Wallace 88, Creek Valley 51

Wauneta-Palisade 45, Arthur County 41

Wayne 44, Pierce 38

West Holt 73, Santee 46

Wisner-Pilger 59, Madison 24

Wood River 64, Kenesaw 47

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

