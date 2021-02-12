Boys basketball scores, 2/12

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 55, Lincoln North Star 53, OT
Lincoln Northeast 58, Bellevue East 47
Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha South 34
Lincoln Southeast 71, Lincoln High 45
Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln East 63
AREA SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 57, Bishop Neumann 46
Aurora 54, Crete 27
BDS at High Plains, ccd.
Boys Town at Lourdes CC, ccd.
Conestoga 76, Syracuse 56
Cross County 69, Exeter-Milligan 41
Deshler 44, Blue Hill 41
Falls City SH at Sidney, Iowa, ccd.
Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central, ccd.
Friend at Diller-Odell, ccd.
Grand Island 48, Omaha North 44, OT
Johnson-Brock 45, HTRS 42
Johnson County Central at Yutan, ccd.
Lawrence-Nelson 44, Superior 33
Lewiston 60, Pawnee City 45
McCool Junction 64, Dorchester 27
Millard South 67, Columbus 25
Milford 62, Sandy Creek 36
Norfolk Catholic 74, Aquinas 52
Norris 76, Elkhorn North 51
Norfolk 72, Omaha Northwest 58
Northwest at Beatrice, ccd.
Schuyler 48, Fairbury 42
Silver Lake 55, Meridian 34
Sterling at Tri County
Sutton 57, Fillmore Central 18
Thayer Central at Southern, ccd.
Weeping Water 54, Cornerstone Christian 40
Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 34
York 56, Seward 40
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 57, Elm Creek 56
Arlington 42, Louisville 38
Axtell 59, Southwest 33
BRLD 44, Logan View SS 41
Bellevue West 98, Omaha Bryan 58
Bertrand 33, Arapahoe 22
Boyd County 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 51
Cambridge 63, Alma 38
Creighton 79, Plainview 52
Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Wood River 51
Giltner 53, Hampton 30
Hartington CC 44, Pierce 40
Hartington-Newcastle 53, Wynot 49, OT
Laurel-C-C 64, Summerland 39
Loomis 75, Pleasanton 43
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 35
Mead 56, Omaha Christian 39
Millard North 60, Millard West 45
Neligh-Oakdale 73, CWC 24
North Bend Central 54, Wayne 47
North Platte 76, Gering 75
Omaha Burke 57, Omaha Benson 43
Omaha Central 55, Omaha Westside 50
Omaha Skutt 59, Elkhorn 48
Osceola 50, Shelby-Rising City 37
Osmond 56, Wausa 41
Papillion-La Vista 52, Gretna 49
Ponca 67, Homer 28
Randolph 59, Crofton 49
S-E-M 62, Overton 42
Scottsbluff 65, McCook 34
Shelton 61, Harvard 24
Siouxland Christian, Iowa 75, Tri County Northeast 47
Southern Valley 59, Dundy Co.-Stratton 46
Southwest 71, Axtell 63
St. Paul 77, Holdrege 44
Tekamah-Herman 74, Madison 42
Wakefield 61, Howells-Dodge 54, OT
Wallace 50, Hitchcock County 43
West Boyd 54, Niobrara 51
West Point-Beemer 46, Oakland-Craig 26