Boys basketball scores, 2/12
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 55, Lincoln North Star 53, OT

Lincoln Northeast 58, Bellevue East 47

Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha South 34

Lincoln Southeast 71, Lincoln High 45 

Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln East 63 

AREA SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 57, Bishop Neumann 46

Aurora 54, Crete 27

BDS at High Plains, ccd.

Boys Town at Lourdes CC, ccd.

Conestoga 76, Syracuse 56

Cross County 69, Exeter-Milligan 41

Deshler 44, Blue Hill 41

Falls City SH at Sidney, Iowa, ccd.

Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central, ccd. 

Friend at Diller-Odell, ccd. 

Grand Island 48, Omaha North 44, OT

Johnson-Brock 45, HTRS 42

Johnson County Central at Yutan, ccd. 

Lawrence-Nelson 44, Superior 33

Lewiston 60, Pawnee City 45

McCool Junction 64, Dorchester 27

Millard South 67, Columbus 25

Milford 62, Sandy Creek 36 

Norfolk Catholic 74, Aquinas 52

Norris 76, Elkhorn North 51

Norfolk 72, Omaha Northwest 58

Northwest at Beatrice, ccd.

Schuyler 48, Fairbury 42

Silver Lake 55, Meridian 34 

Sterling at Tri County

Sutton 57, Fillmore Central 18

Thayer Central at Southern, ccd.

Weeping Water 54, Cornerstone Christian 40

Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 34 

York 56, Seward 40

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 57, Elm Creek 56

Arlington 42, Louisville 38

Axtell 59, Southwest 33

BRLD 44, Logan View SS 41 

Bellevue West 98, Omaha Bryan 58 

Bertrand 33, Arapahoe 22

Boyd County 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 51

Cambridge 63, Alma 38

Creighton 79, Plainview 52

Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Wood River 51

Giltner 53, Hampton 30

Hartington CC 44, Pierce 40

Hartington-Newcastle 53, Wynot 49, OT

Laurel-C-C 64, Summerland 39 

Loomis 75, Pleasanton 43 

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 35

Mead 56, Omaha Christian 39

Millard North 60, Millard West 45

Neligh-Oakdale 73, CWC 24

North Bend Central 54, Wayne 47 

North Platte 76, Gering 75 

Omaha Burke 57, Omaha Benson 43

Omaha Central 55, Omaha Westside 50 

Omaha Skutt 59, Elkhorn 48

Osceola 50, Shelby-Rising City 37

Osmond 56, Wausa 41

Papillion-La Vista 52, Gretna 49

Ponca 67, Homer 28

Randolph 59, Crofton 49 

S-E-M 62, Overton 42

Scottsbluff 65, McCook 34 

Shelton 61, Harvard 24

Siouxland Christian, Iowa 75, Tri County Northeast 47

Southern Valley 59, Dundy Co.-Stratton 46

Southwest 71, Axtell 63 

St. Paul 77, Holdrege 44

Tekamah-Herman 74, Madison 42

Wakefield 61, Howells-Dodge 54, OT

Wallace 50, Hitchcock County 43 

West Boyd 54, Niobrara 51

West Point-Beemer 46, Oakland-Craig 26

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

