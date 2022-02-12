Boys basketball scores, 2/12

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bennington 61, Lincoln Christian 58
Lincoln Lutheran 59, Lourdes CC 52
Lincoln Southwest 84, Omaha Northwest 63
Millard North 67, Lincoln Pius X 49
Omaha Central 74, Lincoln North Star 40
Papillion-La Vista 62, Lincoln High 47
Parkview Christian at Omaha Christian
Weeping Water at College View
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 84, Northwest 32
Elmwood-Murdock 40, Cornerstone Christian 31
Humphrey/LHF 59, Milford 44
Malcolm 47, Centennial 45
Waverly 60, Omaha Gross 51
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blue Hill 62, Franklin 40
Chase County 76, Cambridge 45
Columbus Lakeview 41, Columbus Scotus 29
Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Osceola 59
Elkhorn 54, Hastings 38
Elkhorn South 96, Omaha Burke 71
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 44, Ponca 42
Fremont 71, Kearney 56
Gordon-Rushville 72, Morrill 28
Grand Island CC 52, Elkhorn North 47
Humphrey SF 82, Spalding Academy 47
Kenesaw 47, Bertrand 31
Millard West 58, Omaha Benson 41
Omaha Concordia 68, Aurora 57
Omaha Nation 68, Tri County Northeast 47
Omaha Roncalli 69, Blair 43
Omaha South 69, Norfolk 58
Omaha Westside 67, Grand Island 46
Rockhurst, Mo. 71, Creighton Prep 57
Shelton 67, Pleasanton 28