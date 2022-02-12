 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys basketball scores, 2/12

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bennington 61, Lincoln Christian 58

Lincoln Lutheran 59, Lourdes CC 52

Lincoln Southwest 84, Omaha Northwest 63

Millard North 67, Lincoln Pius X 49

Omaha Central 74, Lincoln North Star 40

Papillion-La Vista 62, Lincoln High 47

Parkview Christian at Omaha Christian

Weeping Water at College View

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 84, Northwest 32

Elmwood-Murdock 40, Cornerstone Christian 31

Humphrey/LHF 59, Milford 44

Malcolm 47, Centennial 45

Waverly 60, Omaha Gross 51

People are also reading…

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blue Hill 62, Franklin 40

Chase County 76, Cambridge 45

Columbus Lakeview 41, Columbus Scotus 29

Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Osceola 59

Elkhorn 54, Hastings 38

Elkhorn South 96, Omaha Burke 71

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 44, Ponca 42

Fremont 71, Kearney 56

Gordon-Rushville 72, Morrill 28

Grand Island CC 52, Elkhorn North 47

Humphrey SF 82, Spalding Academy 47

Kenesaw 47, Bertrand 31

Millard West 58, Omaha Benson 41

Omaha Concordia 68, Aurora 57

Omaha Nation 68, Tri County Northeast 47

Omaha Roncalli 69, Blair 43

Omaha South 69, Norfolk 58

Omaha Westside 67, Grand Island 46

Rockhurst, Mo. 71, Creighton Prep 57

Shelton 67, Pleasanton 28

High school boys basketball logo 2

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys basketball ratings, 2/8

Boys basketball ratings, 2/8

Classes A and B remain mostly unchanged, but there are widespread changes in Classes C-1 and C-2 as the regular season winds down.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News