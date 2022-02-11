 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys basketball scores, 2/11

  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 61, Lincoln North Star 53

Kearney Catholic 43, Lincoln Christian 31

Lincoln Southeast 68, Lincoln High 45

Lincoln Southwest 66, Lincoln East 56

Lincoln Northeast 67, Bellevue East 38

AREA SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 60, Bishop Neumann 45

Beatrice 49, Northwest 40

Blue Hill 54, Deshler 36

Boys Town 62, Lourdes CC 56

Clarkson/Leigh 65, East Butler 28

Conestoga 63, Syracuse 55

Cross County 60, Exeter-Milligan 21

Fairbury 49, Schuyler 30

Falls City SH 65, Sidney, Iowa 30

People are also reading…

Fillmore Central 52, Sutton 30

Fort Calhoun 69, Raymond Central 40

Friend 59, Diller-Odell 46

Johnson-Brock 57, HTRS 42

Milford 56, Sandy Creek 42

McCool Junction 59, Dorchester 19

Norris 59, Elkhorn North 54

Norfolk Catholic 66, Aquinas 31

Silver Lake 43, Meridian 27

Southern at Thayer Central

Tri County 66, Sterling 37

Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 40

York 46, Seward 33

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Ainsworth 49, Gothenburg 38

Alliance 55, Crazy Horse, SD 54

Amherst 52, Elm Creek 34

Ansley Litchfield 68, Anselmo-Merna 58

Arcadia-Loup City 63, Centura 61, OT

Axtell 79, Southwest 39

Bayard 70, Minatare 40

Bellevue West 84, Omaha Bryan 34

Bertrand 78, Arapahoe 40

Broken Bow 40, Cozad 39

Cambridge 68, Alma 57

Central City 62, Fullerton 26

Central Valley 55, Twin Loup 38

Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Wood River 42

Giltner 41, Hampton 40

Gordon-Rushville 58, Bridgeport 42

Grand Island 53, Omaha North 41

Gretna 53, Papillion-La Vista 51

Hemingford 62, Kimball 28

Hyannis 48, Potter-Dix 46

Logan View/SS 51, BRLD 47

Louisville 57, Arlington 51

Lutheran High Northeast 46, Summerland 32

Maywood-Hayes Center 71, Wauneta-Palisade 38

Medicine Valley 72, Brady 47

Neligh-Oakdale 55, CWC 28

Norfolk 45, Omaha Northwest 42

North Platte 68, Gering 28

Omaha Burke 64, Omaha Benson 62

Omaha Christian 49, Mead 47

Omaha Skutt 58, Elkhorn 42

Omaha Westside 73, Omaha Central 69

O'Neil 75, Ord 43

Osceola 63, Shelby-Rising City 26

Papillion-La Vista South 76, Elkhorn South 64

Ponca 68, Homer 35

S-E-M 48, Overton 33

Sandhills/Thedford 45, Cody Kilgore 17

Shelton 76, Harvard 18

Sidney 65, Chadron 53

South Platte 59, Creek Valley 47

St. Paul 51, Holdrege 47, OT

Stuart 43, Randolph 42

Wakefield 58, Yutan 56

West Point-Beemer 32, Oakland-Craig 30

Winside 41, Pender 37

High school boys basketball logo 2

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News