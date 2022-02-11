Boys basketball scores, 2/11

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 61, Lincoln North Star 53
Kearney Catholic 43, Lincoln Christian 31
Lincoln Southeast 68, Lincoln High 45
Lincoln Southwest 66, Lincoln East 56
Lincoln Northeast 67, Bellevue East 38
AREA SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 60, Bishop Neumann 45
Beatrice 49, Northwest 40
Blue Hill 54, Deshler 36
Boys Town 62, Lourdes CC 56
Clarkson/Leigh 65, East Butler 28
Conestoga 63, Syracuse 55
Cross County 60, Exeter-Milligan 21
Fairbury 49, Schuyler 30
Falls City SH 65, Sidney, Iowa 30
Fillmore Central 52, Sutton 30
Fort Calhoun 69, Raymond Central 40
Friend 59, Diller-Odell 46
Johnson-Brock 57, HTRS 42
Milford 56, Sandy Creek 42
McCool Junction 59, Dorchester 19
Norris 59, Elkhorn North 54
Norfolk Catholic 66, Aquinas 31
Silver Lake 43, Meridian 27
Southern at Thayer Central
Tri County 66, Sterling 37
Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 40
York 46, Seward 33
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 49, Gothenburg 38
Alliance 55, Crazy Horse, SD 54
Amherst 52, Elm Creek 34
Ansley Litchfield 68, Anselmo-Merna 58
Arcadia-Loup City 63, Centura 61, OT
Axtell 79, Southwest 39
Bayard 70, Minatare 40
Bellevue West 84, Omaha Bryan 34
Bertrand 78, Arapahoe 40
Broken Bow 40, Cozad 39
Cambridge 68, Alma 57
Central City 62, Fullerton 26
Central Valley 55, Twin Loup 38
Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Wood River 42
Giltner 41, Hampton 40
Gordon-Rushville 58, Bridgeport 42
Grand Island 53, Omaha North 41
Gretna 53, Papillion-La Vista 51
Hemingford 62, Kimball 28
Hyannis 48, Potter-Dix 46
Logan View/SS 51, BRLD 47
Louisville 57, Arlington 51
Lutheran High Northeast 46, Summerland 32
Maywood-Hayes Center 71, Wauneta-Palisade 38
Medicine Valley 72, Brady 47
Neligh-Oakdale 55, CWC 28
Norfolk 45, Omaha Northwest 42
North Platte 68, Gering 28
Omaha Burke 64, Omaha Benson 62
Omaha Christian 49, Mead 47
Omaha Skutt 58, Elkhorn 42
Omaha Westside 73, Omaha Central 69
O'Neil 75, Ord 43
Osceola 63, Shelby-Rising City 26
Papillion-La Vista South 76, Elkhorn South 64
Ponca 68, Homer 35
S-E-M 48, Overton 33
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Cody Kilgore 17
Shelton 76, Harvard 18
Sidney 65, Chadron 53
South Platte 59, Creek Valley 47
St. Paul 51, Holdrege 47, OT
Stuart 43, Randolph 42
Wakefield 58, Yutan 56
West Point-Beemer 32, Oakland-Craig 30
Winside 41, Pender 37