agate

Boys basketball scores, 2/10

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran 43, Auburn 42

Lincoln Southeast 54, Columbus 44

Millard South 55, Lincoln Northeast 52

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 63, Nebraska City 38

Crete 57, Aurora 55

Deshler at Red Cloud

Diller-Odell 53, Lawrence-Nelson 52

Elmwood-Murdock at Mead

Freeman 67, Johnson-Brock 33

Friend 58, Meridian 44

HTRS at Falls City

Madison at David City

Palmyra 47, Pawnee City 23

Seward at Wayne

Waverly 56, Hastings 43

Wahoo 71, Plattsmouth 46

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 63, Lexington 51

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Stanton 39

Grand Island CC 58, Hastings SC 31

Hartington CC 59, Battle Creek 39

Medicine Valley 57, Maxwell 45

Millard North 61, Millard West 49

North Platte SP 51, Hershey 47

Perkins County 59, Alliance 48

Platteview 74, DC West 60

Riverside 64, Spalding Academy 46

Sandhills/Thedford 61, Arthur County 50

Silver Lake 44, Giltner 34

St. Mary's 64, West Holt 50

Husker News