Boys basketball scores, 2/10

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran 43, Auburn 42
Lincoln Southeast 54, Columbus 44
Millard South 55, Lincoln Northeast 52
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 63, Nebraska City 38
Crete 57, Aurora 55
Deshler at Red Cloud
Diller-Odell 53, Lawrence-Nelson 52
Elmwood-Murdock at Mead
Freeman 67, Johnson-Brock 33
Friend 58, Meridian 44
HTRS at Falls City
Madison at David City
Palmyra 47, Pawnee City 23
Seward at Wayne
Waverly 56, Hastings 43
Wahoo 71, Plattsmouth 46
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 63, Lexington 51
Clarkson/Leigh 54, Stanton 39
Grand Island CC 58, Hastings SC 31
Hartington CC 59, Battle Creek 39
Medicine Valley 57, Maxwell 45
Millard North 61, Millard West 49
North Platte SP 51, Hershey 47
Perkins County 59, Alliance 48
Platteview 74, DC West 60
Riverside 64, Spalding Academy 46
Sandhills/Thedford 61, Arthur County 50
Silver Lake 44, Giltner 34
St. Mary's 64, West Holt 50