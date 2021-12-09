 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/9
Boys basketball scores, 12/9

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Lewiston

Lincoln North Star 60, Lincoln High 41

Omaha Burke at Lincoln Southeast

Omaha South 67, Lincoln Pius X 55 

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice at Crete

Deshler at Sterling

Johnson County Central at Syracuse

Louisville at Nebraska City

Osceola at East Butler

Raymond Central 60, Wilber-Clatonia 40

Sandy Creek at Centennial

Wahoo 74, Logan View/SS 34

Waverly 56, York 46

OTHER SCHOOLS

Battle Creek 63, Twin River 21

Bayard 59, Creek Valley 22

Blue Hill 73, Alma 23

Clarkson/Leigh 61, Winside 27

Franklin 52, Harvard 51

Mount Michael 48, Ralston 45

Ponca 64, Randolph 32

Riverside 59, Humphrey SF 46

Scottsbluff 75, Cody, Wyo. 49

Husker News