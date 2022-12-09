Boys basketball scores, 12/9

Boys basketball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central vs. Gothenburg
Ainsworth vs. West Holt
Amherst vs. Loomis
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Fullerton
Arcadia/Loup City vs. Gibbon
Archbishop Bergan vs. Brownell Talbot
Aurora vs. Columbus Lakeview
Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Clarkson/Leigh
Banner County vs. Bayard
Norfolk Catholic 62, Bishop Neumann 51
Burwell vs. Ravenna
Centennial vs. Sandy Creek
Central City vs. Centura
Cody-Kilgore 48, Arthur County 42
Columbus vs. Lincoln East
Cozad vs. Hershey
Creighton 45, Neligh-Oakdale 33
Crofton vs. Boyd County
Diller-Odell vs. Sterling
Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Hastings St. Cecilia
Dorchester vs. BDS
Elgin Public/Pope John vs. Plainview
Elkhorn North vs. Bennington
Elkhorn vs. Norris
Elm Creek 41, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Auburn
Fairbury vs. Milford
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Friend
Fillmore Central vs. Freeman
Fort Calhoun vs. Douglas County West
Franklin vs. Lawrence-Nelson
Fremont vs. Omaha Westview
Garden County vs. Morrill
Gordon-Rushville vs. Chadron
Hartington CC 81, O'Neill 52
Heartland vs. Exeter-Milligan
Hemingford vs. Bridgeport
High Plains Community vs. McCool Junction
Hot Springs, SD vs. Alliance
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 66, Tri County Northeast 27
Lincoln High vs. Kearney
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Buena Vista
Lincoln Pius X vs. Creighton Preparatory School
Lincoln Southwest vs. Grand Island
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Meridian vs. Cross County
Millard North vs. Lincoln Southeast
Millard West 43, Omaha Benson 33
Minden vs. Broken Bow
Nebraska City vs. Arlington
Northwest vs. Crete
Oakland-Craig vs. Pender
Ogallala 94, Holdrege 43
Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Central
Omaha Skutt vs. North Platte
Ord vs. Kearney Catholic
Osceola vs. Hampton
Osmond-Randolph vs. Wynot
Overton vs. Axtell
Palmyra vs. Mead
Papillion-La Vista South 48, Omaha North 45
Paxton 64, Brady 22
Perkins County vs. Kimball
Pierce vs. Boone Central
Blair 53, Plattsmouth 33
Pleasanton vs. Hi-Line
Potter-Dix 68, Creek Valley 18
Scottsbluff 71, Worland, Wyo. 63
Scotus Central Catholic vs. Grand Island Central Catholic
Shelby-Rising City vs. Giltner
Shelton vs. Kenesaw
Sidney vs. Chase County
Silver Lake vs. Elba
Sioux County 39, Minatare 28
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) vs. Cambridge
South Platte vs. Leyton
South Sioux City vs. Vermillion, SD
Southwest vs. Medicine Valley
St. Edward vs. Palmer
Summerland vs. Niobrara/Verdigre
Tri County vs. Southern
Twin Loup vs. Stuart
Valentine vs. Todd County, SD
Wahoo 66, Wayne 37
Wakefield vs. Battle Creek
Weeping Water vs. Omaha Christian Academy
Alma 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 39
Winside vs. Bloomfield