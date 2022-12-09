 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
agate

Boys basketball scores, 12/9

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central vs. Gothenburg

Ainsworth vs. West Holt

Amherst vs. Loomis

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Fullerton

Arcadia/Loup City vs. Gibbon

Archbishop Bergan vs. Brownell Talbot

Aurora vs. Columbus Lakeview

Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Clarkson/Leigh

Banner County vs. Bayard

Norfolk Catholic 62, Bishop Neumann 51

Burwell vs. Ravenna

Centennial vs. Sandy Creek

Central City vs. Centura

People are also reading…

Cody-Kilgore 48, Arthur County 42

Columbus vs. Lincoln East

Cozad vs. Hershey

Creighton 45, Neligh-Oakdale 33

Crofton vs. Boyd County

Diller-Odell vs. Sterling

Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Hastings St. Cecilia

Dorchester vs. BDS

Elgin Public/Pope John vs. Plainview

Elkhorn North vs. Bennington

Elkhorn vs. Norris

Elm Creek 41, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Auburn

Fairbury vs. Milford

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Friend

Fillmore Central vs. Freeman

Fort Calhoun vs. Douglas County West

Franklin vs. Lawrence-Nelson

Fremont vs. Omaha Westview

Garden County vs. Morrill

Gordon-Rushville vs. Chadron

Hartington CC 81, O'Neill 52

Heartland vs. Exeter-Milligan

Hemingford vs. Bridgeport

High Plains Community vs. McCool Junction

Hot Springs, SD vs. Alliance

Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 66, Tri County Northeast 27

Lincoln High vs. Kearney

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Buena Vista

Lincoln Pius X vs. Creighton Preparatory School

Lincoln Southwest vs. Grand Island

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Meridian vs. Cross County

Millard North vs. Lincoln Southeast

Millard West 43, Omaha Benson 33

Minden vs. Broken Bow

Nebraska City vs. Arlington

Northwest vs. Crete

Oakland-Craig vs. Pender

Ogallala 94, Holdrege 43

Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Central

Omaha Skutt vs. North Platte

Ord vs. Kearney Catholic

Osceola vs. Hampton

Osmond-Randolph vs. Wynot

Overton vs. Axtell

Palmyra vs. Mead

Papillion-La Vista South 48, Omaha North 45

Paxton 64, Brady 22

Perkins County vs. Kimball

Pierce vs. Boone Central

Blair 53, Plattsmouth 33

Pleasanton vs. Hi-Line

Potter-Dix 68, Creek Valley 18

Scottsbluff 71, Worland, Wyo. 63

Scotus Central Catholic vs. Grand Island Central Catholic

Shelby-Rising City vs. Giltner

Shelton vs. Kenesaw

Sidney vs. Chase County

Silver Lake vs. Elba

Sioux County 39, Minatare 28 

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) vs. Cambridge

South Platte vs. Leyton

South Sioux City vs. Vermillion, SD

Southwest vs. Medicine Valley

St. Edward vs. Palmer

Summerland vs. Niobrara/Verdigre

Tri County vs. Southern

Twin Loup vs. Stuart

Valentine vs. Todd County, SD

Wahoo 66, Wayne 37

Wakefield vs. Battle Creek

Weeping Water vs. Omaha Christian Academy

Alma 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 39

Winside vs. Bloomfield

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News