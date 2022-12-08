 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball scores, 12/8

  • Updated
Boys basketball 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Elkhorn 45

Bertrand vs. Shelton, ppd.

Creek Valley vs. Bayard

Crete vs. Beatrice

Deshler vs. Sterling, ppd.

Dorchester 41, Exeter-Milligan 37

Elkhorn South 80, Papillion-La Vista 59

Elkhorn Valley vs. O'Neill, ppd.

Fullerton vs. Central Valley

Gering vs. Mitchell

Gothenburg vs. Southern Valley

Great Plains Lutheran 45, Nebraska Lutheran 39

Gretna 66, Bellevue East 37

Gregory, S.D. vs. St. Mary's, ppd.

Hampton vs. Heartland Lutheran

Harvard vs. Franklin

Humphrey SF vs. Riverside

Johnson County Central 44, Syracuse 41

Leyton 64, Peetz, Colo. 48

Linn, Kan. vs. Red Cloud

McCook 67, Burlington, Colo. 42

Mount Michael 68, Ralston 63

Mullen 35, Hyannis 34

Nebraska City vs. Louisville

North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer, ppd.

North Platte SP vs. Maxwell

O'Neill at Elkhorn Valley, ppd.

Omaha Nation vs. Winnebago

Omaha Roncalli 71, Boys Town 58

Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Burke

Pender vs. Lutheran High Northeast

Raymond Central vs. Wilber-Clatonia

Scottsbluff 75, Buffalo, Wyo. 57

Shelton at Bertrand, ppd.

Siouxland Community Christian, IA. vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.

St. Mary's vs. Gregory, S.D., ppd.

St. Paul vs. Wood River

Tri County Northeast vs. Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa

Wahoo vs. Logan View/S-S

Wallace vs. Sandhills/Thedford

Wynot vs. Guardian Angels CC

