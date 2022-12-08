Boys basketball scores, 12/8

Boys basketball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Elkhorn 45
Bertrand vs. Shelton, ppd.
Creek Valley vs. Bayard
Crete vs. Beatrice
Deshler vs. Sterling, ppd.
Dorchester 41, Exeter-Milligan 37
Elkhorn South 80, Papillion-La Vista 59
Elkhorn Valley vs. O'Neill, ppd.
Fullerton vs. Central Valley
Gering vs. Mitchell
Gothenburg vs. Southern Valley
Great Plains Lutheran 45, Nebraska Lutheran 39
Gretna 66, Bellevue East 37
People are also reading…
Gregory, S.D. vs. St. Mary's, ppd.
Hampton vs. Heartland Lutheran
Harvard vs. Franklin
Humphrey SF vs. Riverside
Johnson County Central 44, Syracuse 41
Leyton 64, Peetz, Colo. 48
Linn, Kan. vs. Red Cloud
McCook 67, Burlington, Colo. 42
Mount Michael 68, Ralston 63
Mullen 35, Hyannis 34
Nebraska City vs. Louisville
North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer, ppd.
North Platte SP vs. Maxwell
O'Neill at Elkhorn Valley, ppd.
Omaha Nation vs. Winnebago
Omaha Roncalli 71, Boys Town 58
Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Burke
Pender vs. Lutheran High Northeast
Raymond Central vs. Wilber-Clatonia
Scottsbluff 75, Buffalo, Wyo. 57
Shelton at Bertrand, ppd.
Siouxland Community Christian, IA. vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.
St. Mary's vs. Gregory, S.D., ppd.
St. Paul vs. Wood River
Tri County Northeast vs. Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa
Wahoo vs. Logan View/S-S
Wallace vs. Sandhills/Thedford
Wynot vs. Guardian Angels CC