Boys basketball scores, 12/8
Boys basketball scores, 12/8

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 75, Seward 36  

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas at Howells-Dodge

Conestoga 68, Malcolm 59

Deshler 64, Meridian 22

East Butler 68, Exeter-Milligan 56  

Friend 60, Sterling 48

HTRS 51, Lewiston 37

Johnson-Brock 57, Palmyra 54

Mount Michael 78, Bishop Neumann 34

Ralston at Nebraska City

Johnson County Central 41, Southern 36

Schuyler 64, David City 33

Superior at Fairbury

Sutton 59, Heartland 57

Thayer Central at Diller-Odell

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 72, Wood River 45

Arapahoe 46, Wauneta-Palisade 30

Arcadia/Loup City 55, Anselmo-Merna 43

Columbus Scotus 61, Guardian Angels CC 42

Elkhorn Valley 53, Madison 49

Elm Creek 64, Alma 21

Gordon/Rushville 63, Crawford 20

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Homer 32

Medicine Valley 49, Maywood-Hayes Center 36

Nebraska Lutheran 56, St. Edward 43

Neligh-Oakdale 49, Elgin/Pope John 42

North Platte SP 72, Creek Valley 24 

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 65, Whiting, Iowa 12

Omaha Concordia 70, Fort Calhoun 54

Osmond 44, Boyd County 24

Potter-Dix 70, Arthur County 28

Riverside 68, Summerland 35

Santee 56, Harvard 48

South Platte 62, Minitare 40

St. Mary's 69, Niobrara/Verdigre 29

Stuart 78, Spalding Academy 54

Sutherland 51, Brady 25

Twin River 55, Lutheran Northeast 50

Wayne 48, Wakefield 44

West Holt 31, Ord 28

West Point-Beemer 48, Stanton 30

Winnebago 55, Pender 47

Yutan 51, Arlington 44

