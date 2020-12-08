Boys basketball scores, 12/8

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 75, Seward 36
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas at Howells-Dodge
Conestoga 68, Malcolm 59
Deshler 64, Meridian 22
East Butler 68, Exeter-Milligan 56
Friend 60, Sterling 48
HTRS 51, Lewiston 37
Johnson-Brock 57, Palmyra 54
Mount Michael 78, Bishop Neumann 34
Ralston at Nebraska City
Johnson County Central 41, Southern 36
Schuyler 64, David City 33
Superior at Fairbury
Sutton 59, Heartland 57
Thayer Central at Diller-Odell
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 72, Wood River 45
Arapahoe 46, Wauneta-Palisade 30
Arcadia/Loup City 55, Anselmo-Merna 43
Columbus Scotus 61, Guardian Angels CC 42
Elkhorn Valley 53, Madison 49
Elm Creek 64, Alma 21
Gordon/Rushville 63, Crawford 20
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Homer 32
Medicine Valley 49, Maywood-Hayes Center 36
Nebraska Lutheran 56, St. Edward 43
Neligh-Oakdale 49, Elgin/Pope John 42
North Platte SP 72, Creek Valley 24
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 65, Whiting, Iowa 12
Omaha Concordia 70, Fort Calhoun 54
Osmond 44, Boyd County 24
Potter-Dix 70, Arthur County 28
Riverside 68, Summerland 35
Santee 56, Harvard 48
South Platte 62, Minitare 40
St. Mary's 69, Niobrara/Verdigre 29
Stuart 78, Spalding Academy 54
Sutherland 51, Brady 25
Twin River 55, Lutheran Northeast 50
Wayne 48, Wakefield 44
West Holt 31, Ord 28
West Point-Beemer 48, Stanton 30
Winnebago 55, Pender 47
Yutan 51, Arlington 44
