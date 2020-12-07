Boys basketball scores, 12/7

Boys basketball
MONDAY'S AREA GAMES
Tri County at Pawnee City
Boys and girls basketball teams in Lancaster County will not be among the statewide squads opening their seasons this week. Those who aren't playing are looking for transparency from local government and health leaders about why that's so.
It's game on for high school and youth sports in Lancaster County: Youth sports and activities may resume Monday with new and strengthened protocols in place following a three-week postponement.
Based on Lancaster County's current health measures, it’s best the NSAA develop backup strategies right now for both state swimming and basketball.
The high school basketball season begins Thursday. Here's a look at Ron Powell's ratings heading into a fresh season.
New safety layers and a heightened sense of awareness will come with the resumption of youth sports in Lancaster County on Monday.
A look at Thursday's scores from the prep hardwood.
A look at scores from Friday's action on the prep hardwood.
Gabe Garcia scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter and nailed four of the five three-pointers he attempted during that span.
As usual, teams outside of the Capital City but inside the Journal Star's coverage area are primed for another exciting season.
