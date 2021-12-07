 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/7
Boys basketball scores, 12/7

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 58, Cedar Bluffs 16

Lincoln Christian 64, Seward 42

Lincoln Southwest 66, Norfolk 55

AREA SCHOOLS

Exeter-Milligan 62, East Butler 48

Fairbury at Superior

Friend 57, Sterling 39

Johnson County Central 53, Southern 45, OT

Mount Michael 50, Bishop Neumann 32 

Lewiston at HTRS

Malcolm 78, Weeping Water 27

Palmyra at Johnson-Brock

Pawnee City at Tri County

Ralston 71, Nebraska City 61

Schuyler 42, David City 32

Thayer Central 47, Diller-Odell 35

Waverly 51, Blair 50

OTHER SCHOOLS

Anselmo-Merna 39, Arcadia/Loup City 34

Boyd County 59, Osmond 44

Brady 54, Sutherland 39

Cambridge 60, Southern Valley 48

Dundy County Stratton 65, Wauneta-Palisade 15

Elgin/PJ 53, Neligh-Oakdale 41

Fort Calhoun 53, Omaha Concordia 46

Howells/Dodge 60, Aquinas 47

Kearney Catholic 50, North Platte SP 33

L-C-C 65, Homer 27

Lutheran High Northeast 81, Twin River 16

Maxwell 53, Hi-Line 51

Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Arapahoe 29

Medicine Valley 74, Oberlin-Decatur Community, Kan. 15

Platteview 44, Elkhorn 34

Stuart 63, Spalding Academy 52

Yutan 56, Arlington 51

