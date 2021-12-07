Boys basketball scores, 12/7

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View 58, Cedar Bluffs 16
Lincoln Christian 64, Seward 42
Lincoln Southwest 66, Norfolk 55
AREA SCHOOLS
Exeter-Milligan 62, East Butler 48
Fairbury at Superior
Friend 57, Sterling 39
Johnson County Central 53, Southern 45, OT
Mount Michael 50, Bishop Neumann 32
Lewiston at HTRS
Malcolm 78, Weeping Water 27
Palmyra at Johnson-Brock
Pawnee City at Tri County
Ralston 71, Nebraska City 61
Schuyler 42, David City 32
Thayer Central 47, Diller-Odell 35
Waverly 51, Blair 50
OTHER SCHOOLS
Anselmo-Merna 39, Arcadia/Loup City 34
Boyd County 59, Osmond 44
Brady 54, Sutherland 39
Cambridge 60, Southern Valley 48
Dundy County Stratton 65, Wauneta-Palisade 15
Elgin/PJ 53, Neligh-Oakdale 41
Fort Calhoun 53, Omaha Concordia 46
Howells/Dodge 60, Aquinas 47
Kearney Catholic 50, North Platte SP 33
L-C-C 65, Homer 27
Lutheran High Northeast 81, Twin River 16
Maxwell 53, Hi-Line 51
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Arapahoe 29
Medicine Valley 74, Oberlin-Decatur Community, Kan. 15
Platteview 44, Elkhorn 34
Stuart 63, Spalding Academy 52
Yutan 56, Arlington 51