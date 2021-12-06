 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/6
Boys basketball scores, 12/6

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian 65, College View 47

AREA SCHOOLS

McCool Junction 53, Hampton 37

OTHER SCHOOLS

Gothenburg 66, Southern Valley 35

Minatare 52, Banner County 25

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 65, COLLEGE VIEW 47

College View13 13 15 --47 
Parkview Christian15 23 23 --65

College View--Lopez 7, Halfhill 3, Krueger 3, Fortney 20, Trumble 14.

Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 16, Reide 11, Ault 17, Ulrich 14, Heinila 2, Page 2, Pittman 3.

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

