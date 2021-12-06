Boys basketball scores, 12/6

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian 65, College View 47
AREA SCHOOLS
McCool Junction 53, Hampton 37
OTHER SCHOOLS
Gothenburg 66, Southern Valley 35
Minatare 52, Banner County 25
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 65, COLLEGE VIEW 47
|College View
|6
|13
|13
|15
|--
|47
|Parkview Christian
|15
|23
|23
|4
|--
|65
College View--Lopez 7, Halfhill 3, Krueger 3, Fortney 20, Trumble 14.
Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 16, Reide 11, Ault 17, Ulrich 14, Heinila 2, Page 2, Pittman 3.
