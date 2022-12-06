Boys basketball scores, 12/6

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View vs. Cedar Bluffs
Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 39
Seward 48, Lincoln Christian 29
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 54, Wood River 34
Aquinas 51, Howells-Dodge 45
Arapahoe 56, Southwest 49
Arcadia/Loup City 59, Anselmo-Merna 29
Arthur County vs. Creek Valley
Auburn 44, DC West 29
Axtell 43, Silver Lake 28
Bellevue West 86, Papillion-La Vista 50
Brady 43, Sutherland 36
People are also reading…
Brownell Talbot vs. Whiting, Iowa
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Oakland-Craig
Conestoga 73, Omaha Christian 13
Creighton 59, Wausa 50
Cross County 68, Centura 49
Cozad vs. Pleasanton
David City vs. Schuyler
Elkhorn Valley 43, Madison 32
Elgin/PJ 48, Neligh-Oakdale 44
Elm Creek 58, Alma 32
Exeter-Milligan vs. East Butler
Fairbury 60, Superior 50
Friend 77, Sterling 26
Omaha Concordia 62, Fort Calhoun 37
Garden County 79, Sioux County 36
Gordon-Rushville 65, Crawford 56
Harvard 61, Palmer 29
Haxtun, Colo. vs. Perkins County
Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38
Heartland 54, Sutton 34
HTRS 52, Lewiston 45
Humphrey SF vs. Hartington-Newcastle
Johnson Co. Central 47, Southern 44
Laurel-C-C 57, Homer 16
Lexington vs. Minden
Lutheran Northeast 53, Twin River 47
Malcolm 51, North Bend Central 47
Maxwell vs. Hi-Line
Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Oberlin-Decatur Community, Kan., 5
Mead 66, Cornerstone Christian 27
Millard South 65, Omaha Westview 34
Millard West 45, Omaha Bryan 35
Mount Michael 78, Bishop Neumann 64
Mullen vs. Valentine
Nebraska Lutheran 66, St. Edward 21
North Platte SP 41, Kearney Catholic 26
Omaha Gross vs. Elkhorn North
Palmyra 55, Johnson-Brock 53
Papillion-La Vista South 64, Norris 45
Ralston 61, Nebraska City 42
Scotus Catholic 48, Lourdes CC 42
Sedgwick County, Colo. vs. South Platte
Southern Valley 62, Cambridge 24
Stuart vs. Bloomfield
St. Mary's 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 30
Summerland 56, Riverside 36
Thayer Central 35, Diller-Odell 32
Tri County vs. Pawnee City
Walthill vs. Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Waverly 49, Blair 43
Wayne 61, Wakefield 37
West Holt 65, Ord 30
West Point-Beemer 68, Stanton 67, OT
Winnebago vs. Pender
Yutan 47, Arlington 35
AUBURN 44, DC WEST 29
|DC West
|6
|5
|5
|13
|--
|29
|Auburn
|11
|12
|8
|13
|--
|44
DC West--Weise 7, Strong 7, Gaston 4, Alexander 4, Travis 3, Wohlers 2, Jensen 2.
Auburn--Roybal 14, Binder 12, Ligouri 7, Boden 5, Leslie 4, Lavigne 2.
FRIEND 77, STERLING 26
|Sterling
|9
|10
|4
|3
|--
|26
|Friend
|25
|22
|18
|12
|--
|77
Sterling--Auliffe 10, Peery 8, Wambold 6, Rathe 2.
Friend--Svehla 26, Schluter 12, Conley 8, Vossler 8, Conley 8, Vespignani 5, Paulsen 3, Klooz 3, Vossler 2, Vyhnalek 2.
LINCOLN PIUS X 79, OMAHA SOUTH 39
|Lincoln Pius X
|21
|22
|24
|12
|--
|79
|Omaha South
|6
|9
|11
|13
|--
|39
Lincoln Pius X--Bartek 13, Kessler 12, Anderson 11, Kelly 10, Humm 10, Brass 9, Searcey 6, Wyull 2, Hughes 2, E. Gubbles 2, Haith 2.
Omaha South--Thomas 15, Holoday 9, Williams 7, Sheard 3, Tolbert 3, Blue 2.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 64, NORRIS 45
|Papillion-La Vista South
|16
|14
|19
|15
|--
|64
|Norris
|6
|13
|15
|11
|--
|45
Papillion-La Vista South--Bahl 13, Peterson 12, Jal 11, Herrera 8, Kircher 7, Jones 4, Miller 4, Beckenhauer 2, Wallace 2, Krogman 1.
Norris--Boesiger 13, Bornschlegl 9, Garner 7, Klein 6, Colson 4, Handsmeyer 2, Wubbels 2, Zetterman 2.
SEWARD 48, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 29
|Seward
|11
|15
|13
|9
|--
|48
|Lincoln Christian
|16
|4
|4
|5
|--
|29
Seward--Hass 7, Limbach 2, Covah 16, Hochstein 8, Knott 6, Hughes 2, Frazey 7.
Lincoln Christian--Coke 2, Hohlen 2, Cuciti 4, Hovendick 5, Penrod 5, Hansen 3, Feauto 6, Bash 2.
AQUINAS CATHOLIC 51, HOWELLS-DODGE 45
|Aquinas Catholic
|11
|14
|8
|18
|--
|51
|Howells-Dodge
|13
|11
|5
|16
|--
|45
Aquinas Catholic--Steuffer 13, Andel 12, Lavicky 8, Pohl 7, Sellers 7, DeWispelare 4.
Howells-Dodge--Brester 9, Klosen 8, Kreikemeier 8, O. Dominguez 6, A. Dominguez 5, Fiala 4, Sindelar 3, Meyer 2.
JCC 47, SOUTHERN 44
|Southern
|14
|11
|15
|4
|--
|44
|JCC
|15
|17
|5
|10
|--
|47
Southern--Saathoff 25, Warford 11, Ames 4, Singleton 2, Ames 2.
JCC--Speckmann 19, Schuster 12, Jones 10, Cruz 3, Swanson 3.
PALMYRA 55, JOHNSON-BROCK 53
|Johnson-Brock
|11
|2
|17
|23
|--
|53
|Palmyra
|15
|16
|9
|15
|--
|55
Johnson-Brock--stats not available.
Palmyra--Sweney 7, Erhart 11, Pope 6, Fitzpatrick 6, Dillon 5, Hatcher 11, Brekel 9.