agate

Boys basketball scores, 12/6

Boys basketball 

CITY SCHOOLS 

College View vs. Cedar Bluffs

Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 39

Seward 48, Lincoln Christian 29

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Adams Central 54, Wood River 34

Aquinas 51, Howells-Dodge 45

Arapahoe 56, Southwest 49

Arcadia/Loup City 59, Anselmo-Merna 29

Arthur County vs. Creek Valley

Auburn 44, DC West 29

Axtell 43, Silver Lake 28

Bellevue West 86, Papillion-La Vista 50

Brady 43, Sutherland 36

Brownell Talbot vs. Whiting, Iowa

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Oakland-Craig

Conestoga 73, Omaha Christian 13

Creighton 59, Wausa 50

Cross County 68, Centura 49

Cozad vs. Pleasanton

David City vs. Schuyler

Elkhorn Valley 43, Madison 32

Elgin/PJ 48, Neligh-Oakdale 44

Elm Creek 58, Alma 32

Exeter-Milligan vs. East Butler

Fairbury 60, Superior 50

Friend 77, Sterling 26

Omaha Concordia 62, Fort Calhoun 37

Garden County 79, Sioux County 36

Gordon-Rushville 65, Crawford 56

Harvard 61, Palmer 29

Haxtun, Colo. vs. Perkins County

Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38

Heartland 54, Sutton 34

HTRS 52, Lewiston 45

Humphrey SF vs. Hartington-Newcastle

Johnson Co. Central 47, Southern 44

Laurel-C-C 57, Homer 16

Lexington vs. Minden

Lutheran Northeast 53, Twin River 47

Malcolm 51, North Bend Central 47

Maxwell vs. Hi-Line

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Oberlin-Decatur Community, Kan., 5

Mead 66, Cornerstone Christian 27

Millard South 65, Omaha Westview 34

Millard West 45, Omaha Bryan 35

Mount Michael 78, Bishop Neumann 64

Mullen vs. Valentine

Nebraska Lutheran 66, St. Edward 21

North Platte SP 41, Kearney Catholic 26

Omaha Gross vs. Elkhorn North

Palmyra 55, Johnson-Brock 53

Papillion-La Vista South 64, Norris 45 

Ralston 61, Nebraska City 42

Scotus Catholic 48, Lourdes CC 42

Sedgwick County, Colo. vs. South Platte

Southern Valley 62, Cambridge 24

Stuart vs. Bloomfield

St. Mary's 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 30

Summerland 56, Riverside 36

Thayer Central 35, Diller-Odell 32

Tri County vs. Pawnee City

Walthill vs. Lyons-Decatur Northeast

Waverly 49, Blair 43

Wayne 61, Wakefield 37

West Holt 65, Ord 30

West Point-Beemer 68, Stanton 67, OT

Winnebago vs. Pender

Yutan 47, Arlington 35

AUBURN 44, DC WEST 29

DC West 13 --29 
Auburn 11 12 13 --44 

DC West--Weise 7, Strong 7, Gaston 4, Alexander 4, Travis 3, Wohlers 2, Jensen 2.

Auburn--Roybal 14, Binder 12, Ligouri 7, Boden 5, Leslie 4, Lavigne 2.

FRIEND 77, STERLING 26

Sterling 10 --26 
Friend 25 22 18 12 --77 

Sterling--Auliffe 10, Peery 8, Wambold 6, Rathe 2.

Friend--Svehla 26, Schluter 12, Conley 8, Vossler 8, Conley 8, Vespignani 5, Paulsen 3, Klooz 3, Vossler 2, Vyhnalek 2.

LINCOLN PIUS X 79, OMAHA SOUTH 39

Lincoln Pius X21 22 24 12 --79 
Omaha South  11 13 --39 

Lincoln Pius X--Bartek 13, Kessler 12, Anderson 11, Kelly 10, Humm 10, Brass 9, Searcey 6, Wyull 2, Hughes 2, E. Gubbles 2, Haith 2.

Omaha South--Thomas 15, Holoday 9, Williams 7, Sheard 3, Tolbert 3, Blue 2. 

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 64, NORRIS 45

Papillion-La Vista South 16 14 19 15 --64 
Norris 13 15 11 --45 

Papillion-La Vista South--Bahl 13, Peterson 12, Jal 11, Herrera 8, Kircher 7, Jones 4, Miller 4, Beckenhauer 2, Wallace 2, Krogman 1.

Norris--Boesiger 13, Bornschlegl 9, Garner 7, Klein 6, Colson 4, Handsmeyer 2, Wubbels 2, Zetterman 2.

SEWARD 48, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 29

Seward 11 15 13 --48 
Lincoln Christian 16 --29 

Seward--Hass 7, Limbach 2, Covah 16, Hochstein 8, Knott 6, Hughes 2, Frazey 7.

Lincoln Christian--Coke 2, Hohlen 2, Cuciti 4, Hovendick 5, Penrod 5, Hansen 3, Feauto 6, Bash 2.

AQUINAS CATHOLIC 51, HOWELLS-DODGE 45

Aquinas Catholic 11 14 18 --51 
Howells-Dodge 13 11 16 --45 

Aquinas Catholic--Steuffer 13, Andel 12, Lavicky 8, Pohl 7, Sellers 7, DeWispelare 4.

Howells-Dodge--Brester 9, Klosen 8, Kreikemeier 8, O. Dominguez 6, A. Dominguez 5, Fiala 4, Sindelar 3, Meyer 2.

JCC 47, SOUTHERN 44

Southern 14 11 15 --44 
JCC 15 17 10 --47 

Southern--Saathoff 25, Warford 11, Ames 4, Singleton 2, Ames 2.

JCC--Speckmann 19, Schuster 12, Jones 10, Cruz 3, Swanson 3.

PALMYRA 55, JOHNSON-BROCK 53

Johnson-Brock 11217 23 --53 
Palmyra 15 16 15 --55 

Johnson-Brock--stats not available.

Palmyra--Sweney 7, Erhart 11, Pope 6, Fitzpatrick 6, Dillon 5, Hatcher 11, Brekel 9.

