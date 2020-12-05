Boys basketball scores, 12/5

Boys basketball
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas 37, Shelby-Rising City 35
Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood
East Butler at BDS
Bishop Neumann at Hastings SC
Fairbury at Fillmore Central
Fort Calhoun at Syracuse
McCool Junction at Hampton
Milford at Raymond Central
Nebraska Lutheran at Meridian
North Bend Central 69, Seward 55
Sterling at Thayer Central
Superior at Belleville, Kan.
Tri County at Lawrence-Nelson
Weeping Water at HTRS
OTHER SCHOOLS
Creighton Prep 62, Papillion-La Vista 40
Logan View/SS 62, Twin River 30
Lourdes CC 44, Elmwood-Murdock 32
Yutan 39, Lourdes CC 38
