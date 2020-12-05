 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/5
agate

Boys basketball

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas 37, Shelby-Rising City 35

Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood

East Butler at BDS

Bishop Neumann at Hastings SC

Fairbury at Fillmore Central

Fort Calhoun at Syracuse

McCool Junction at Hampton

Milford at Raymond Central

Nebraska Lutheran at Meridian

North Bend Central 69, Seward 55

Sterling at Thayer Central

Superior at Belleville, Kan.

Tri County at Lawrence-Nelson

Weeping Water at HTRS

OTHER SCHOOLS

Creighton Prep 62, Papillion-La Vista 40

Logan View/SS 62, Twin River 30

Lourdes CC 44, Elmwood-Murdock 32

Yutan 39, Lourdes CC 38

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

