Boys basketball scores, 12/4
agate

  • Updated
Boys basketball

AREA SCHOOLS

Aurora at Wahoo

BDS at Hampton

Beatrice 73, Nebraska City 53

DC West 70, Schuyler 28

Falls City SH at Sterling

Fillmore Central at Milford

Freeman 57, Fairbury 36

HTRS at Diller-Odell

Hastings at Crete

Heartland 68, Wilber-Clatonia 48

Kearney Catholic 67, Sutton 47

Mead at Johnson County Central

Meridian at Dorchester

Lourdes CC 50, Elmwood-Murdock 30

Osceola at Exeter-Milligan

Palmyra at Southern

Pawnee City at Frankfort, Kan.

Shelby-Rising City at Cross County

Silver Lake at Deshler

Syracuse at Falls City

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bayard 55, Crawford 31

Bloomfield 35, Tri County Northeast 32

Broken Bow 59, North Platte St. Pat's 28

Chadron 47, Sidney 40

Creighton 37, West Holt 36

Elm Creek 70, Southern Valley 43

Hershey 43, Gothenburg 27

Omaha Westside 64, Columbus 51

Perkins County 68, Potter-Dix 48

Sandhills Valley 54, Franklin 39

South Loup 50, Twin Loup 21

Scottsbluff 59, Mitchell 46

St. Mary's 64, Riverside 36

High school boys basketball logo 2014
