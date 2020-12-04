Boys basketball scores, 12/4

Boys basketball
AREA SCHOOLS
Aurora at Wahoo
BDS at Hampton
Beatrice 73, Nebraska City 53
DC West 70, Schuyler 28
Falls City SH at Sterling
Fillmore Central at Milford
Freeman 57, Fairbury 36
HTRS at Diller-Odell
Hastings at Crete
Heartland 68, Wilber-Clatonia 48
Kearney Catholic 67, Sutton 47
Mead at Johnson County Central
Meridian at Dorchester
Lourdes CC 50, Elmwood-Murdock 30
Osceola at Exeter-Milligan
Palmyra at Southern
Pawnee City at Frankfort, Kan.
Shelby-Rising City at Cross County
Silver Lake at Deshler
Syracuse at Falls City
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bayard 55, Crawford 31
Bloomfield 35, Tri County Northeast 32
Broken Bow 59, North Platte St. Pat's 28
Chadron 47, Sidney 40
Creighton 37, West Holt 36
Elm Creek 70, Southern Valley 43
Hershey 43, Gothenburg 27
Omaha Westside 64, Columbus 51
Perkins County 68, Potter-Dix 48
Sandhills Valley 54, Franklin 39
South Loup 50, Twin Loup 21
Scottsbluff 59, Mitchell 46
St. Mary's 64, Riverside 36
