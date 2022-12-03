Boys basketball scores, 12/3

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Gretna 65, Lincoln Northeast 57, OT
Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Southeast 51
Lincoln High 56, Bellevue East 36
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Grand Island CC 41, OT
Lincoln North Star 59, Creighton Prep 55
Lincoln Pius X 43, North Platte 42
Millard North 81, Lincoln Southwest 74
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 52, South Loup 35
Aquinas Catholic 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36
Ashland-Greenwood 58, Arlington 22
Bancroft-Rosalie 56, Archbishop Bergan 43
Bayard vs. Minatare
Bishop Neumann 45, Hastings St. Cecilia 43
Blair 70, Ralston 34
Brownell Talbot 35, Heartland Christian, Iowa, 31
Central City 74, Ord 36
Clarkson/Leigh 49, Madison 42
Columbus Lakeview vs. Boone Central
Cozad 50, Maxwell 41
Crawford 49, Sioux County 24
Crete 44, Hastings 41
David City 54, Sandy Creek 31
Doniphan-Trumbull 40, St. Paul 26
East Butler vs. BDS
Elkhorn 66, Waverly 48
Fairbury 45, Fillmore Central 44
Fort Calhoun 42, Syracuse 32
Franklin 46, Sandhills Valley 42
Freeman 30, Sutton 29
Garden County 75, Banner County 32
Gordon-Rushville 52, Ainsworth 51
Hay Springs 52, Arthur County 41
High Plains Community vs. Fullerton
Holdrege 44, Kearney Catholic 32
Homer vs. Lyons-Decatur Northeast
HTRS 69, Weeping Water 51
Humphrey St. Francis 51, Heartland Lutheran 7
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47, Battle Creek 43
Hyannis 53, Hemingford 35
Kearney 63, Millard South 62
Louisville 29, Centennial 28
Lutheran Northeast 56, Guardian Angels Central CC 48
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Southwest 41
McCook 65, Valentine 27
McCool Junction 69, Hampton 29
Milford 44, Raymond Central 31
Morrill vs. Leyton
Mount Michael Benedictine 76, Plattsmouth 34
Nebraska Lutheran 64, Meridian 12
Norris 54, Northwest 44
North Platte SP 64, Bridgeport 31
Ogallala 64, Minden 51
Omaha Central 62, Omaha Bryan 54
Omaha Northwest 58, Omaha South 56
Omaha Roncalli 55, West Point-Beemer 19
Omaha Westside 46, Millard West 40
Papillion-La Vista 65, Norfolk 52
Ravenna 45, Ansley-Litchfield 38
Sandhills 47, Twin Loup 12
Seward 59, North Bend Central 44
Shelby-Rising City 40, Twin River 29
Stanton 62, Tekamah-Herman 57
Sterling 56, Gering 39
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51, Loomis 30
Superior vs. Belleville-Republic Co., Kan.
Thayer Central 40, Lawrence-Nelson 24
Tri County 43, Johnson County Central 40
Wahoo 76, Aurora 40
Wausa 47, Boyd County 40
Wayne 50, Ponca 28
Wood River 43, Centura 36
HIGHLIGHTS
Milford 44, Raymond Central 31: Nelson Girmus led Milford with 19 points.
GRETNA 65, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 57, OT
|Gretna
|20
|17
|14
|4
|10
|--
|65
|Lincoln Northeast
|11
|16
|13
|15
|2
|--
|57
Gretna--Pokorski 25, Rozelle 13, Wilkins 10, Wilcoxson 7, Dearking 6, T. Smolinski 4.
Lincoln Northeast--Winn 21, Lang 13, Bazil 9, Rathje 7, Cruse 4, Thach 2, Weatherholt 1.
LINCOLN EAST 59, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 51
|Lincoln Southeast
|13
|9
|12
|17
|--
|51
|Lincoln East
|17
|14
|15
|13
|--
|59
Lincoln Southeast--Bradford 15, Voss 12, Dak 11, Hilkemann 7, Shumaker 5, Thoat 1.
Lincoln East--Mick 19, Townsley 17, Hamilton 14, Johnson 5, Melessa 4.
LINCOLN HIGH 56, BELLEVUE EAST 36
|Bellevue East
|8
|8
|9
|11
|--
|36
|Lincoln High
|17
|17
|14
|8
|--
|56
Bellevue East--Lenear 14, Tolber 8, Robinson 5, Walker 4, Brown 3, Ball 2.
Lincoln High--Garrett 15, Nick 12, Faines 10, Graham 8, Bollis 5, Hicks 4, McCulley 2.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 42, GRAND ISLAND CC 41, OT
|Grand Island CC
|12
|4
|9
|8
|8
|--
|41
|Lincoln Lutheran
|6
|12
|7
|8
|9
|--
|42
Grand Island CC--stats not provided.
Lincoln Lutheran--stats not provided.
MILLARD NORTH 81, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 74
|Millard North
|22
|12
|26
|21
|--
|81
|Lincoln Southwest
|19
|15
|19
|21
|--
|74
Millard North--Gaeth 26, Rollins 22, Mosser 12, Piatkowski 8, Martin 6, Monie 4, Williams 3.
Lincoln Southwest--Love 23, Buom 15, Helms 14, Smith 12, Frager 7, Reynolds 3.