agate

Boys basketball scores, 12/3

  • Updated
Boys basketball 

CITY SCHOOLS 

Gretna 65, Lincoln Northeast 57, OT 

Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Southeast 51 

Lincoln High 56, Bellevue East 36

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Grand Island CC 41, OT 

Lincoln North Star 59, Creighton Prep 55

Lincoln Pius X 43, North Platte 42

Millard North 81, Lincoln Southwest 74

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Amherst 52, South Loup 35

Aquinas Catholic 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36

Ashland-Greenwood 58, Arlington 22

Bancroft-Rosalie 56, Archbishop Bergan 43

Bayard vs. Minatare

Bishop Neumann 45, Hastings St. Cecilia 43

Blair 70, Ralston 34

Brownell Talbot 35, Heartland Christian, Iowa, 31

Central City 74, Ord 36

Clarkson/Leigh 49, Madison 42 

Columbus Lakeview vs. Boone Central

Cozad 50, Maxwell 41

Crawford 49, Sioux County 24 

Crete 44, Hastings 41

David City 54, Sandy Creek 31

Doniphan-Trumbull 40, St. Paul 26

East Butler vs. BDS

Elkhorn 66, Waverly 48

Fairbury 45, Fillmore Central 44

Fort Calhoun 42, Syracuse 32

Franklin 46, Sandhills Valley 42

Freeman 30, Sutton 29

Garden County 75, Banner County 32

Gordon-Rushville 52, Ainsworth 51

Hay Springs 52, Arthur County 41

High Plains Community vs. Fullerton

Holdrege 44, Kearney Catholic 32

Homer vs. Lyons-Decatur Northeast

HTRS 69, Weeping Water 51

Humphrey St. Francis 51, Heartland Lutheran 7

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47, Battle Creek 43

Hyannis 53, Hemingford 35

Kearney 63, Millard South 62 

Louisville 29, Centennial 28

Lutheran Northeast 56, Guardian Angels Central CC 48

Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Southwest 41

McCook 65, Valentine 27

McCool Junction 69, Hampton 29

Milford 44, Raymond Central 31

Morrill vs. Leyton

Mount Michael Benedictine 76, Plattsmouth 34

Nebraska Lutheran 64, Meridian 12

Norris 54, Northwest 44

North Platte SP 64, Bridgeport 31

Ogallala 64, Minden 51

Omaha Central 62, Omaha Bryan 54

Omaha Northwest 58, Omaha South 56 

Omaha Roncalli 55, West Point-Beemer 19

Omaha Westside 46, Millard West 40 

Papillion-La Vista 65, Norfolk 52 

Ravenna 45, Ansley-Litchfield 38

Sandhills 47, Twin Loup 12

Seward 59, North Bend Central 44 

Shelby-Rising City 40, Twin River 29

Stanton 62, Tekamah-Herman 57

Sterling 56, Gering 39 

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51, Loomis 30

Superior vs. Belleville-Republic Co., Kan.

Thayer Central 40, Lawrence-Nelson 24

Tri County 43, Johnson County Central 40

Wahoo 76, Aurora 40

Wausa 47, Boyd County 40

Wayne 50, Ponca 28

Wood River 43, Centura 36

HIGHLIGHTS

Milford 44, Raymond Central 31: Nelson Girmus led Milford with 19 points.

GRETNA 65, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 57, OT

Gretna 20 17 14 10 --65 
Lincoln Northeast 111613 15 --57 

Gretna--Pokorski 25, Rozelle 13, Wilkins 10, Wilcoxson 7, Dearking 6, T. Smolinski 4.

Lincoln Northeast--Winn 21, Lang 13, Bazil 9, Rathje 7, Cruse 4, Thach 2, Weatherholt 1.

LINCOLN EAST 59, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 51

Lincoln Southeast 13 12 17 --51 
Lincoln East 17 14 1513 --59 

Lincoln Southeast--Bradford 15, Voss 12, Dak 11, Hilkemann 7, Shumaker 5, Thoat 1.

Lincoln East--Mick 19, Townsley 17, Hamilton 14, Johnson 5, Melessa 4.

LINCOLN HIGH 56, BELLEVUE EAST 36

Bellevue East11 --36 
Lincoln High 17 17 14 --56 

Bellevue East--Lenear 14, Tolber 8, Robinson 5, Walker 4, Brown 3, Ball 2.

Lincoln High--Garrett 15, Nick 12, Faines 10, Graham 8, Bollis 5, Hicks 4, McCulley 2.

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 42, GRAND ISLAND CC 41, OT

Grand Island CC 12 --41 
Lincoln Lutheran 12 --42 

Grand Island CC--stats not provided.

Lincoln Lutheran--stats not provided.

MILLARD NORTH 81, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 74 

Millard North 22 12 26 21 --81 
Lincoln Southwest 19 1519 21 --74 

Millard North--Gaeth 26, Rollins 22, Mosser 12, Piatkowski 8, Martin 6, Monie 4, Williams 3.

Lincoln Southwest--Love 23, Buom 15, Helms 14, Smith 12, Frager 7, Reynolds 3.

